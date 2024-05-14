Pair arrested: Clear Lake shooting ends in Horsham siege

Detectives from the Armed Crime Squad arrested two men overnight following an aggravated home invasion where a man was shot in Clear Lake last week.
With assistance from the Special Operations Group, Fugitive Squad and Horsham Crime Investigation Unit arrested two men at an address in Albert Street in Horsham around 5pm last night, Monday, May 13.
Police interviewed a 31-year-old Dimboola man and subsequently charged him with home invasion, aggravated burglary, and various assault charges.
He was remanded overnight to appear at Horsham Magistrates' Court today, Tuesday, May 14.
A 35-year-old Horsham man, who was also inside the premises, initially refused to leave during negotiations with police.
After an hour, he exited the premises and surrendered before attempting to flee. He was subsequently arrested, and a taser was deployed during the arrest.
The man was conveyed to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, where he will remain under police guard.
Investigators seized three firearms from the Dimboola address.
The arrests follow an incident on Thursday, May 9, when emergency services were called to a Harrow-Clear Lake Road address around 4pm following reports a man had been shot.
A 43-year-old man sustained non life threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
A woman in her 40s was not physically injured during the incident.
