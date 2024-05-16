Demons out to build a physical presence on court | WFNL round five

Horsham Demons coach Ebonie Salter wants her side to "build a greater physical presence" when it travels to Davis Park to take on Nhill in round five of the WFNL on Saturday, May 18.
The Demons enter the contest following an 18-goal win over Dimboola.
"We rely a lot on our speed and the ball speed, but we need to be more of a physical presence," Salter said.
"Making sure we can match that and still play clean, disciplined netball will definitely be one of the areas we need to work on to get us over the line against Nhill."
Salter sees the Tigers' strength as its depth in all areas of the court.
"Last year, they were quite strong and vocal. They've got a good feeling out on the court," she said.
After some new players joined the club over the off-season, Salter is beginning to see the new combinations gel together.
"Getting to know each other and, our focus is being more accountable, both as individuals and as a team," she said.
"So we're starting to really work on having that accountability throughout the game and continuing that for four quarters."
The Tigers enter the contest following a 12-goal win over Stawell in round four, where its height proved to be the difference.
Emma Beer was outstanding in the attacking goal ring with 32 goals.
Whilst Nhill's physicality also stood out, particularly in the second half.
Horsham Saints are back at home after its trip to Hopetoun to take on the Rats, who are fresh off the bye.
The reigning premiers fought through inclement weather on its way to a 30-goal victory in round four.
Jorja Clode's 46 goals took her over 200 for the season, while coach Jess Cannane returned from an illness that kept her out of round three.
Ararat will return to the court as it is still searching for the first win of the season.
Shooter Laney McLoughlan picked up where she left off last season with 86 goals in the first four games.
Sally Noble's side has several contributors through the mid-court, with Julia Harricks, Monique Scott, and Natasha Noble featuring in the best.
Whilst Bella Westbrook and Demi Bligh have stood up in the defensive third.
The Burras return to Minyip Recreation Reserve with confidence following its first win.
In her first game of A Grade for the season, shooter Lucy Brand added 16 goals and was included in the best.
With Minyip Murtoa's defence being a strength to date, it must deal with Thunder shooters Steph Thomson and Sydney Thorogood.
Thomson has added 92 goals in the Thunder's three matches, which sees her inside the top five of the goal-throwing.
However, the rain and wind played a part in Southern Mallee's defeat to the Horsham Saints in round three.
Goal keeper Abby White and captain Codie Robins featured in the best in the Thunder's first loss.
Dimboola will look to rebound from a round four defeat to Horsham when it hosts Warrack.
It was an even spread in the attacking third for the Roos.
Nicole Polycarpou and Ash Morrish shot 12 goals, while Olivia Beugelaar added 10 as she returned from a calf injury.
The Eagles also enter the contest following a loss to the Burras.
Experienced mid-court duo Ashlynn McKenzie and Leiah McKenzie were featured in the best.
Whilst shooter Sarah Marchment added 13 goals.
Shooting partner Amber O'Connor sees her enter the top-ten on the season with 55 goals from three matches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.