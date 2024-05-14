FWFWW Ep 14: Gals battle it out for final dates

Episode 14 of Farmer Wants A Wife sees the remaining ladies meet the farmers' families in a last-ditch effort to impress their loved ones and secure the final 24-hour date.
But first, there is work to be done on the farms.
The ladies are busily high-pressure washing tractors, scrubbing water troughs and dusting chooks bums with Pestene.
The usual.
Farmer Todd's newcomer, Daisy, is still reeling after his mates voiced their concerns that she was too similar to his previous partners.
I, too, wouldn't particularly appreciate this comparison.
But she and Farmer Todd have a quick chat about it to clear the air and hug it out.
The families have a job to do today.
They are responsible for selecting the lady who will enjoy the final 24-hour date with their farmer, and the ladies are keen to make a good impression.
There's a lot of scurrying about in the kitchen, chopping pumpkin, slicing watermelon, stirring gravy and roasting pork.
These family lunches all run relatively smoothly, with lots of conversations/interrogations about their intentions, whether they like farm life and what they do for work "in the real world," as Farmer Bert's dad put it.
But early in the piece, the ominous music suggests storm clouds are gathering at Farmer Bert's place.
And as confirmation, throughout the entire episode, he looks about as happy as a clam at low tide.
But Caitlin is also unhappy.
She doesn't like something Karli said and is ready to "blow the whistle" on the poor behaviour.
It sounds serious.
"I need to tell them some information they should know," Caitlin says.
She drags Bert's cousin Chloe and his brother's girlfriend Bree out to the pool and reveals Karli has been in contact with "companies to do promotions" at the conclusion of the program.
Caitlin sees this as a giant red flag and thinks that perhaps she didn't have the best intentions when applying for the show.
They take her information on board but also question Caitlin's intentions in telling them that.
At Farmer Todd's place, Daisy wastes no time regaling his mother, Rhonda (who was also responsible for nominating him for the show) and sister, Anna, about how wonderful he is and that she adores him.
"I think I love him already," she admits.
"He's just the best person.
"It's a credit to you for being such a great mum.
"He's a very, very special man."
Rhonda is a little taken aback by this declaration of love, considering she only met him a minute or so ago.
Then, it comes time for the families to announce their decision.
Farmer Joe's mum, Dina, and sister, Clancy, chose island dweller Keely, who thankfully didn't spoil her chances when she dropped the dessert en route to the dinner table.
Farmer Dustin's committee of nine selects Mum's choice and obvious favourite deckhand, Belle.
Farmer Todd's nearest and dearest choice is Western Australian lass Jacinta, who is wearing a dress with puffy sleeves that are, in fact, the size of the state she hails from.
Farmer Bert's family chooses midwife Brooke, and he manages an ever-so-slight smile.
But Karli is definitely not smiling and declares, "We will see who's there at the end."
