Concern for the ecosystem at the proposed Mine site aired at council

Questions about protecting flora and fauna within the proposed WIM Resource PL Avonbank Mine footprint at Dooen were asked during public question time at the Horsham Rural City Council's April meeting.
Jill Taylor, a member of the recently formed Mine Free Wimmera Farms incorporated body, submitted a written question about the impact the proposed Avonbank Mine in the Dooen area could have on the ecosystem.
Her question identified the magpies that lived in the area and asked what provision had been made to provide new accommodation, shelter, and water to ensure the birds' survival, given the trees that would be cut down within the proposed mine footprint.
She asked for a count of the trees that would be removed to make way for the proposed mine.
Mayor Robyn Gulline invited Mr O'Brien, Director of Communities and Place, to respond.
In explanation, Mr O'Brien said that the proposed mine was subject to the State Government, [not HRCC], and directed her to the ESS statement, which included the Flora and Fauna Assessment on the public record.
He said, "The proposed Avonbank mine is subject to State Government approval and has required the preparation of an Environmental Effects Statement.
"A full EES has been prepared by WIM Resource and reviewed by an independent panel, pending a decision from the Minister for Planning.
"The ESS is publicly available and includes Flora and Fauna Impact Assessment that may address the issues raised."
The ESS is available on the following webpage: https:/www.avonbankproject.com.au."
The complete statement is available in Chapter 21 of the statement.
Mr O'Brien said, "If more information is required, it is suggested that contact be made with DEECA, which is responsible for Flora and Fauna protection in Victoria."
