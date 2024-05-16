The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Horsham Golf Club to celebrate 20 years of ladies social play

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
May 16 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What started as a seven-week trial is now celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.