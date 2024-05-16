Horsham Golf Club to celebrate 20 years of ladies social play

What started as a seven-week trial is now celebrating its 20th anniversary.
On Monday, May 20, the Horsham Golf Club will celebrate 20 years of ladies social golf.
Julie Obst organised the first round of ladies' social golf, and 20 years later, about 40 ladies from across the Wimmera take to Horsham Golf Club every Monday and Friday.
"Mondays and Fridays were empty..." Obst said.
"So I approached the president at the time, Bob Hayes and asked if we could try a nine-hole event that would encourage a lot of the older ladies who were finding the greens, bunkers and length of the course a bit too much but still wanted to play nine holes."
The first week saw 41 ladies take part, with 43 showing up the following week.
"It was just a bit of fun. We'd have a raffle afterwards, and everyone would have a cup of tea or coffee."
Fast forward to the most recent event on Monday, May 13; attendance was in the mid-30s.
Obst has been the ladies' social golf organiser since its inception and sees the friendships that have been built along the way as a major benefit.
"Absolutely, it has just amazed me, and that's why I've kept going," Obst said.
"I've seen so many true friendships that have evolved because of it. The benefits of that far outweigh whether any of them have improved much at all.
"Most of them don't care; they're just happy to come in, be part of a team, and if you win, sometimes that is a bonus."
Obst has also received compliments from players stating they would have never got into golf if it were not for the program.
Ladies wishing to play on May 20, must have entered on the members golf club's members portal by 12pm on Sunday, May 19.
