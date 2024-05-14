WFNL: All the highlights from an action packed round four | VIDEO

Round four of the Wimmera Football Netball League was one to remember in many ways.
A stout Thunder defense saw Southern Mallee defeat the Horsham Saints 9.14 (68) - 3.9 (27) at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 11.
Nicholas Yarran booted three for the home side, while Liam Nelson and Kieran Delahunty finished atop the best.
Watch Brad Lowe kick a beauty while being tackled and Yarran massive solo effort.
Efficiency was the name of the game for Dimboola, as the Roos came from three points behind at half time to defeat Horsham at City Oval.
Accuracy was the difference in the 13.8 (84) - 11.13 (79) scoreline.
Watch Ryan Kemp put his fast twitch fibre to good use as he kicks a quick goal on the run.
The Warriors continued its unbeaten run with a scrappy 12.11 (83) - 9.8 (62) win over Nhill at Central Park.
Watch Jack Walker weave through traffic to score a game-defining snap.
Daniel Batson and Tigers coach Jake McQueen added three goals in the tough loss.
Finally, a six-goal final term from the Burras led to a 14.19 (103) - 8.7 (55) over Warrack at Anzac Park.
After establishing himself as a key defender to AFL scouts, Oscar Gawith booted six goals for the Burras.
Watch Jake O'Donnell's majestic goal.
