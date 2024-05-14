The Wimmera Mail-Times
Dimboola-Minyip 5 Chain Road reaches significant milestone

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 15 2024 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
The recent reconstruction and widening works on the Dimboola-Minyip 5 Chain Road, a critical project under the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP), reached a significant milestone last Saturday.

