Dimboola-Minyip 5 Chain Road reaches significant milestone

The recent reconstruction and widening works on the Dimboola-Minyip 5 Chain Road, a critical project under the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP), reached a significant milestone last Saturday.
Final sealing works were completed immediately west of Blue Ribbon Road, covering an impressive length of 860 meters. This marks the conclusion of the current phase of works at this location, with the next stage set to start after winter when weather conditions are more favourable.
The Dimboola-Minyip 5 Chain Road project is part of a broader initiative under the HVSPP, aimed at enhancing road infrastructure to support heavy vehicle operations and improve road safety.
As we move into the colder months, the teams will be taking a well-deserved break from the works. However, planning and preparations for the next stage will continue to ensure a smooth transition once conditions permit.
The community is thanked for their patience and understanding during the construction period, and can look forward to improved road conditions and safety measures once the project is fully completed.
