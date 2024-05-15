'Something I'll remember forever' Freijah makes AFL debut with Bulldogs

Saturday, May 11, 2024, will always be a lifelong memory for Horsham's Joel Freijah.
The former GWV Rebel, Vic Country representative and Horsham Saints junior made his AFL debut for the Western Bulldogs in round nine against Richmond at the MCG.
Freijah had 17 disposals and two tackles as the Bulldogs claimed a 19.19 (133) - 6.6 (42) win.
"To spend it with some of my family and close friends it was really special; I'll remember it forever," Freijah said.
The week started like any other for the 18-year-old before he found out on Thursday, May 9, that he would be making his debut.
"I found out after training that I'd be playing my first game. It was just pure enjoyment from the start," he said.
Freijah then spent Friday organising tickets for those who supported him getting to the highest level.
Despite the eventful week, it was not until the pre-game warm-up that it sunk into Freijah that he was about to play his first game.
"Having a warm-up on the 'G was pretty surreal. Then to run out in front of 40,000 people was a great experience in itself," Freijah said.
Named to start on a wing, Freijah then lined up against 2017 Brownlow Medallist Dustin Martin.
"[The result] was good; I just stuck to my good habits and what I've been building over the first four or five weeks in the VFL. So I just focused on that and being a good teammate," he said.
Drafted in 2023 at number 45 as a winger, Freijah had averaged 22 disposals and seven marks in five VFL matches.
"The last two or three weeks, I started to build pretty nicely and improved in my marking at contested footy, which I needed too," he said.
"I just gave myself every chance for selection and just focused on the areas of my game I was getting feedback on."
Freijah credited the work of coaches Jarryn Geary (development coach and player leadership coach), Alex Johnson (development coach) and Jamie Maddocks (head of development and training) for their work behind the scenes.
Both Geary and Johnson have AFL playing experience, whilst Maddocks was a triple premiership player in the VAFA.
"They have been fantastic in helping me with my vision and working with me in my spare time to get me to the next level," he said.
On the field, key defender Liam Jones and midfielder Tom Liberatore have helped Freijah settle as both a player and person.
"He has been terrific. Telling me to back my abilities, helping me with my craft and sharing his experiences, which has been fantastic," Freijah said of Jones.
"Initially, when I got to the club [Liberatore] was huge. Just helping me settle in and enjoy my life as a new recruit."
Freijah will continue to work on his game as he looks to add to his senior tally as the season nears the halfway point.
"Everyone has got areas of their game they need to improve on, so just working on those and valuing my strengths," he said.
"I look forward to coming in [to the club] each day and really being grateful for the position I'm in, in order to keep playing AFL footy."
