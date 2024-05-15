Bibby, Miners back in the finals mix after impressive wins

Two wins from the Ballarat Miners women have brought them back into the NBL1 South finals mix, taking their season record to 4-5.
The Miners were impressive in a nine-point victory over Eltham on Saturday night 75-66, shooting the final nine points of the match, when scores were locked at 66-all with under three minutes on the clock.
Then on Sunday, the Miners flew out of the blocks with a 31-point first term, but struggled in the middle-two quarters as opponents Kilsyth made a run at them.
But on the back of a 31-point game from Chloe Bibby, the Miners steadied in the last quarter, winning the term 25-16 to record an impressive 88-74 win.
Ballarat Miners 75 (C Bibby 22, A Bunton 18, A Wehrung 15) def Eltham Wildcats 66 (R Pizzey 17, L Scanlon 12
Ballarat Miners 88 (C Bibby 31, M Kraker 20, A Bunton 15) def Kilsyth Cobras 74 (G Booth 17, N Young 15)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.