Horsham's double header: race fans head down to Blue Ribbon Raceway

Wimmera's Motorsport fans are in for a huge treat of dirt flying action as Blue Ribbon Raceway is primed and ready for a double dose of Speedway action this weekend. The fast paced action will see a wide variety of seven classes take to the track for Saturday the 18th of May and again on Sunday the 19th.
The featured class will see the Holden V6 powered open-wheeled Wingless Sprints. A strong field of nineteen competitors which will include interstate visitors coming from Adelaide, South Australia, second generation racer Normie Moore and Raymond Walliss who has travelled the length of the nation from Darwin, Northern Territory to take on the best of the Victorian racers keen to defend home ground honours.
Another of the featured classes will be the third round of the Western Series for Production Sedans with sixteen competitors looking to take the $800 winner purse and a further $900 over the next four positions which will ensure for an epic battle of door to door combat from green flag to Victory Lane.
In addition to the above the VSC Sports Sedans, Junior Sedans (New and Top Stars) and the ever popular V8 Trucks will all be revving up for the fans, and turning back the hands of time for the sights and sounds of yesteryear, will be the Vintage Hot Rods and Sedans.
With Saturday night's action run and done the Speedway will fire back into action the following Sunday morning with the Junior Quarter Midgets taking to the track. Novice 120cc, Junior Restricted, Open 120cc and Open 1600cc classes.
The gates for Saturday will open 3:30pm, racing staring at the earlier time of 4:30pm. Sunday's spectators gate will open at 10:00 am with action kicking off at 11:00am. We look forward to seeing you there! For further be sure to check the Blue Ribbon Raceway Facebook page.
