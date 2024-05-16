Jorja Clode makes Victoria Netball League debut for Bendigo Strikers

She has had to bide her time, but Jorja Clode has made her Bendigo Strikers debut.
The current Horsham Saint stepped onto the court for the first time in round 11 of the Victorian Netball League 23 and Under competition at Melbourne's State Netball Centre on Wednesday, May 15.
Clode made 24 of 29 shots as the Strikers were defeated by the North East Blaze 75-45.
It was the reward for effort for the 16-year-old who travels to Bendigo weekly for training.
The Strikers are in its first season of the competition and have a 1-10 record.
Back at club level, Clode has had a strong start to the WFNL A Grade season with the Saints.
She has shot 219 goals in the opening four games to lead the goal throwing, 99 more than second place.
The reigning premiers will look to continue its undefeated start when it hosts Stawell in round five at Coughlin Park.
