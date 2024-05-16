Edenhope to host rounds five and six of Australian Off-Road Championship

Edenhope's Possum Park Enduro Track will host rounds five and six of the Australian Off-Road Championship on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19.
The AORC consists of seven senior motocross divisions and four junior categories.
Sprint races are the format of racing for both rounds.
Sprint is an off-road, natural terrain event that consists of multiple heats that take between 9-12 minutes to complete.
The rider in each class with the least total elapsed time will be declared the winner of the class.
Possum Park has three tracks that will be used across the weekend.
All tracks combine deep sand and firmer ground, partly through shrubs and bushes and then more open straights with few rocky areas.
The upcoming round hosted in Edenhope marks the halfway point of the AORC season.
The championship season began in Queensland on the weekend of March 9.
Rounds two and three were held at Mount Misery in Victoria before the series shifts back to Queenland and South Australia.
The final rounds of the competition will be held in New South Wales on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15.
