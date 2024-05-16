The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Edenhope to host rounds five and six of Australian Off-Road Championship

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 18 2024 - 12:00am, first published May 17 2024 - 9:00am
Edenhope's Possum Park Enduro Track will host rounds five and six of the Australian Off-Road Championship on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19.

