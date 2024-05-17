Permaculture success: Kate and Scott Morgan grow 'Narrow Road Living'

Warracknabeal's Kate and Scott Morgan are transforming a vision into a flourishing vocation through their venture, Narrow Road Living.
By day, Kate is a teacher, and Scott is a counsellor, but together, they have dedicated themselves to revitalizing their homestead using permaculture principles.
"Initially the soil was gravelly," she said.
"But now we have fruit trees growing and we're designing a food forest."
The couple faced challenges with drought and intermittent heavy rain, which left the local bee population with limited food sources.
However, through structured planting and ecological adjustments, their home now boasts a thriving bee population.
They have documented their journey with a series of YouTube videos, hoping to inspire others.
"We hope to inspire people to have a go," she said.
"So many back and front yards are just grass, whereas a couple of trees could bring the whole place to life."
Narrow Road Living began gradually in 2016.
Scott has been beekeeping for the past eight years. The happy bees produce a lot of beeswax, a byproduct of honey production.
When a friend requested a beeswax candle for Mother's Day, Kate tried her hand at making one.
"She loved it," she said.
"We started selling them at markets a year ago for Mother's Day and they have been very popular since then."
Narrow Road Living now offers several popular products, including various candles and balms, all made from natural ingredients. Kate noted that part of their appeal lies in the natural ingredients.
"People are looking for that non-toxic lifestyle," she said.
"We don't plan on doing market forever; we hope to grow our online sales and start doing wholesale as well. The aim is to be in a shop in every Victorian town."
Through their work with Mother Nature, the Morgans hope to encourage others to embrace sustainable living and bring new life to their surroundings.
For more information, visit https://narrow-road-living.square.site.
To watch their progress, visit https://www.youtube.com/@NarrowRoadLiving.
