WFNL round five team lists: Eagles regain experience, key Rat returns

The Warrack Eagles welcome back four players for its round five WFNL clash with Dimboola on Saturday, May 18.
Warrack captain Kyle Cheney returns from suspension, while vice-captain Declan Powell and Jai Kovetseff are also back.
Tim McCormick will play his first senior game for the club; he played for the Southern Mallee Giants in 2023.
The Roos will make at least two changes for the clash at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Key forward Jackson Calder and Evan Hunter make way with young Declan Paech, the only confirmed addition.
Ararat will be buoyed by the return of premiership player Ben Taylor for its trip to Coughlin Park.
Taylor started the season with Wilston Grange in Queensland before returning to the Wimmera.
Xavier Vearing is the other inclusion, with Jack Ganley and James Hosking coming out.
Zane Munyard will make his senior debut for the Saints, while Bowen Friend will feature at the top level for the first time since round 17, 2022.
The Burras have made one change for the visit of the Southern Mallee Thunder.
Nic Ballagh returns to the squad for the first time since round two.
Forward Jye Walter is the omission.
Rupert Sangster and Oscar Smith are back for the Thunder, while Simon Clugston returns from concussion.
Nhill has made two changes as it welcomes Horsham to Davis Park.
Bronte Hiscock will make his senior debut for the Tigers. He recently played for the WFNL under-17 junior interleague team.
Jack Mason will also play his first game in the seniors for 2024.
Northern Territory recruit Peter Politis and Mitch Dahlenburg (injury) are the omissions.
The Demons will make at least two changes.
Rhys Barber and Jack Dalziel return to the senior side, key defender Hudson Hair, Sam Janetzki and Cullen Williams drop out.
Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Alan Batchelor, Tom Williamson, Matt Spalding, Ben Taylor, James Jennings, Baydn Cosgriff, Sam Cronin, Izaiyah Turner, Xavier Vearing, Alex Van Opstal, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Xavier McLoughlan, Ryan Bates.
In: Ben Taylor, Xavier Vearing.
Out: Jack Ganley, James Hosking.
Lineup: Dylan Landt, Andrew Moore, Jordan Waite, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Lachlan Mackley, Ben Brett, Hamish Sellens, Patrick Lindsey, Will Griffiths, Alex Jakiel, Archer Laverty, Jayden Lehmann, Ash Clugston, Michael Pohlner, Darcy Dubois, Declan Paech
In: Declan Paech,
Out: Jackson Calder, Evan Hunter.
Lineup: Corey Williams, Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Brodie Mines, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, Jack Dalziel, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Ben Janetzki, Matthew Long, Jeremy Kemp, Xavier Pumpa, Harvey Gunn,
In: Rhys Barber, Jack Dalziel.
Out: Hudson Hair, Sam Janetzki, Cullen Williams.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Pat Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Alexander McRae, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Bowen Friend, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Mitch Martin, Bailey Brennan.
In: Bowen Friend, Zane Munyard,
Out: Freddy Frew, Jake Adams.
Lineup: Kade Petering, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Ben McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Samuel Griffiths, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Oscar Gawith, Luke Fisher, Nick Cushing, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty, Will Gellatly, Charlie Gibson, Jordan Weyburg.
In: Nic Ballagh,
Out: Jye Walter.
Lineup: Daniel Batson, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Tim Bone, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Jake McQueen, Jordan Zeitz, Toby Marshall, Jake Harrap, Matt Kennedy, Wallace Wheaton, Angus Wheaton, Dylan Ridding, Darcy Honeyman, Connor Jones, Josh Lees, Austin Merrett, Nathan Alexander.
In: Bronte Hiscock, Jack Mason.
Out: Mitch Dahlenburg, Peter Politis.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Rupert Sangster, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Oscar Smith, Xavier Oakley, Angus McSweyn, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Brad Lowe, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Simon Clugston, Thomas Clarke, Leigh Stewart, Tobias Fisher, Jack Baird, Tim Sanford.
In: Rupert Sangster, Oscar Smith, Simon Clugston.
Out: Peter Weir, Mark Austin, Nicholas Yarran.
Lineup: Riley Morrow, Charlie Wilson, Jake O'Donnell, Kyle Cheney, Matthew Penny, Tyson Hunt, Declan Powell, Lachie Stewart, Ryan McKenzie, John Martin, Daniel Penny, Tim, McCormick, Phillip Huebner, Jayke Hellmans, Connor Inkster, Machok Garang, Jai Kovatseff, Charlie Dean, Dan Mckenzie, William Batson, Patrick Lindsay.
In: Kyle Cheney, Declan Powell, Tim McCormick, Jai Kovatseff.
Out: Jacob Cheney, Jack Evans, Dane Stewart, Baden Penny.
