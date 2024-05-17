HDFNL Round six teams: Bombers balanced, Taylors Lake swing changes

Noradjuha Quantong has made just two changes for its top-six clash with Rupanyup in round six of the HDFNL on Saturday, May 18.
Zachary Kelly and Kade Bergen replace Jason Kerr and Dawson Cross in the 21-player squad.
Kelly will play his fourth game in the seniors for the season, while Bergen has booted eight goals from his five games in the reserves.
The Panthers have made three changes for the match at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
Meanwhile, Taylors Lake have swung the magnets for its clash against the undefeated Tigers.
Bray Cullinan, Matthew White, Koby Westerland, Marc Davey and Connor Healy all come in for the Lakers.
Pimpinio sees Mitchell Fromm make way for Jordan Barnett.
Swifts will make at least two changes as it welcomes Edenhope Apsley to North Park.
Tallis Miles and Tarquin Young come in for the Baggies, with Angus Murray, Nicholas Pickering and Matthew Tober making way.
The Saints welcome back young recruit Brock Summerhayes who missed the round five win over Natimuk United.
Anthony Moneva and Dale Smith are the remaining additions.
Fresh off the bye, the Kees have made three changes as Kaniva Leeor United travels to Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
Senior co-coach Andy Devereaux returns to the squad alongside Charlie Millar.
The Cougars have made three changes, with Luke Bennett, Jonathon Hicks and Kyle Kuchel replacing Tyson Mitchell, Dylan Natt and Riley Vivian.
Meanwhile, Laharum will make at least two changes when the ladder leader, Harrow Balmoral, travels to Cameron Oval.
Sean Wouters and Oliver Sykes come into the squad for Astrin Morrison, Patrick Laffy and Dylan Cross, with another player to be added.
The Southern Roos only have one change, Scott Addinsall replaces Brody Devlin.
Ins: Brock Summerhayes, Anthony Moneva, Dale Smith
Outs: Toby Ferguson, Shaun King.
Line up: Timothy Churchin, Cameron Domaschenz, Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Joshua Robinson, Heath Keatly, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokerbrand, Ryan Obst, Christopher La Rocca, Fraser Thompson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Campbell, Jordan Baxter, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Anthony Moneva, Flynn Loft, Ben Campbell, Dale Smith
Ins: Scott Addinsall.
Outs: Brody Devlin.
Line up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Dalton Burns, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Brait Headon, George Austin, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, Scott Addinsall, Charlie Langley, Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Cody Deutscher, Tom Hair, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant.
Ins: Andrew Devereaux, Charlie Millar.
Outs: Zavier Hobbs, Louis Beddison.
Line up: Isiah Adams, Josh Milbourne, Louis Papst, Doug Grinning, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Andrew Devereaux, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Patrick Mills, Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Jakob Butcher, Nash Foscarini, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Jayke Greig, Dylan Avery, Ryan Holborn.
Ins: Luke Bennett, Jonathon Hicks, Kyle Kuchel.
Outs: Tyson Mitchell, Dylan Natt, Riley Vivian.
Line up: Lochlyn Hahne, Ethan Freemantle, Luke Bennett, Luke Andrea, Joel Wagg, Billy King, Sam Vivian, James White, Jonathon Hicks, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Kane Hawker, Toby Mulraney, Jock Maddern, Justin Marra, Fraser Bothe, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Matthew Hicks, Daniel White.
Ins: Sean Wouters, Oliver Sykes,
Outs: Astrin Morrison, Patrick Laffy, Dylan Cross,
Line up: Pat Lattanzio, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliott, Riley Lenehan, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Oliver Sykes, Tom Dunn, Ryan Thomas, Hamish Roberts, Brett Ervin, Riley Cross, Jarrod Kemp, John Doyle, Shannon Argall, Josh Hutchinson, Josh McCluskey,
Ins: Zachary Kelly, Kade Bergen.
Outs: Jason Kerr, Dawson Cross.
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Brock Orval, Dylan Shelley, Connor O'Beirne, Dyson Parish, James Officer, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, Kade Bergen, James Gregg, Levi Mock.
Ins: Jordan Barnett.
Outs: Mitchell Fromm.
Line up: Corey Quick, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Adam Westley, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Thomas Naylor, JOran Barnett, Noah Jacobson, Dylan Baker, Jayden McPhee, Thomas Baker, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Andy Phelan, Angus Burns, Jakob Davis.
Outs: Zachary Robinson, Thomas Smith, Max Sudholz.
Line up: Cam Weston, Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Bill Hansen, Andy Phelan, , Brayden Ison, Lachlan Holm, Jacob Christie, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Tom Arthur, Jimmy Finnigan, Angus Burns, Chris Schaper, Jakob Davis, Thomas Morgan, Blake Downer,
Ins: Tallis Miles, Tarquin Young,
Outs: Angus Murray, Nicholas Pickering, Matthew Tober,
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Ethan Blake, Chris Freeman, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Paul Summers, Tarquin Young, Noah Stirling, Ryan Folkes, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Brodie Kindred, Liam Freeman, Seth Blake.
Ins: Bray Cullinan, Matthew White, Koby Westerland, Marc Davey, Connor Healy,
Outs: Brody Faull, Coby Mines, Hayden Jamieson, Conor Schiller, Jake Williams.
Line up: Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gerbert, Ryan Gerbert, Mitchell Crough, Bray Cullinan, Matthew White, Trae Martin, Michael Graham, Koby Westerland, Evan Barber, Sam Rintoule, Hunter Campey, Marc Davey, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Jayden Clayfield, Jake Parfett, Mathew Milward,
