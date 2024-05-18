Strengthening Children and Teens against Anxiety

What could our children and teens do if they knew in their hearts they were brave enough, were courageous enough and were resilient to society's pressure.
Children and teens are capable of their very own versions of greatness but for many anxiety will shut down their capacity to discover their potential.
But it doesn't have to be this way, says physiologist Karen Young.
She is the guest speaker at a specially scheduled opportunity for parents, teachers, careers and community members to gain an insight into how to help build this strength in today's youth.
"In our current world anxiety in children and others seems to be more and more prevalent, and it is rare to have a great opportunity in our region for a presenter to assist those involved in raising our kids," said organiser Dianne Bell.
The focus of these sessions is to provide essential information and strategies to help all parents and carers support children and adolescents to build courage and resilience, uncover their strengths, and take anxiety back to small enough to handle.
Ms Young began her career as a psychologist in private practice. She has worked extensively with children teens and families, and in educational and organisation settings.
She created Hey Sigmund, an internationally popular online resource, as a way to provide contemporary, research-driven information on the art of being human, and being with humans, with a focus on mental strength.
"We don't often have access to presentations like this one in the Wimmera Southern Mallee region so we are extremely pleased to have Ms Young coming to Horsham," Ms Bell said.
Anxiety is a really normal human experience but sometimes it can become too big to manage, especially for children and be the beginning of a spiral into disbelief in themselves.
There will be two session in Horsham on June 4 with the focus on helping adults help the children and youths in their lives.
Tickets are $35.00 each and can be purchased through the following link - Strengthening Children and Teens Against Anxiety Tickets, Church of Christ, Horsham | TryBooking Australia
