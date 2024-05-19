Demons, Kees, Panthers victorious, Saints secure win over Swifts

Edenhope-Apsley claimed the four premiership points, but it was not without a scare.
The Saints travelled to North Park to play the Swifts in the sixth round of the Horsham District Football Netball League.
While the side was missing some key players, the visitors came out firing, shooting 16 goals in the first quarter and enjoying a 27-14 lead at halftime.
However, the Swifts changed tactics and caught the defending premiers off guard.
The Baggies outscored the Saints 12-11 in the third quarter and 15-10 in the fourth; at one stage, the home narrowed the deficit to four goals.
Ultimately, Edenhope-Apsley's experience held the game in check, and they won 48-41.
Lavinia Fox shot 31 goals for the Saints; she was named best on the court with co-coach Sarah Domaschenz.
Michaela Armer scored 26 for the Baggies, while goalkeeper Erin Freeland and defender Isabella Robson were named in the best.
Laharum maintained its top spot on the ladder with a 72-39 win against Harrow-Balmoral.
A 20-5 opening quarter for the Demons was bettered with a 22-7 second quarter.
The Southern Roos pushed hard after the main break and kept pace with Laharum with a 16-13 third quarter.
In the end, the Demons' class shone, with a 14-4 final quarter giving them the 43-goal win.
Caitlin Story scored 57 goals for the home side and was named best on the court with Olivia Jones.
Tori Dunstan scored 19 for the visitors, while Febey McClure and Tara McIntyre were named in the best.
In the game of the round, Rupanyup defeated Noradjuha-Quantong 51-41.
The Panthers came out firing, taking a 13-9 lead at the first break before the Bombers clawed back with an 11-7 second quarter.
An 11-10 third quarter saw Rupanyup maintain an 11-point lead at the final break.
Despite an 11-10 final quarter, the Panthers did enough to claim the 10-goal win.
Zanaiya Bergen shot 39 goals for the home side, while Jedda Heard and Meg Cashin were named in the best.
Shannon Couch added 31 goals for the Bombers and was named best on the court with Brooke Pay.
Kalkee manufactured a 23-goal win against Kaniva-Leeor United.
Playing at home, the Kees were neck-and-neck with the Cougars before a 15-6 second quarter gave them a 27-18 lead.
While Kalkee shot 28 goals in the second half, KLU's scoring slowed, eventually resulting in a 55-32 loss.
Lotus Martin scored 33 goals for the home side.
Cougar Ruby Gordon notched up 18 goals, supported by Nikki Hawkers' 11.
Finally, Pimpinio defeated Taylors Lake 46-26.
It was the Ellis show for the home side, with Jayde and Lana scoring 21 goals each.
Tahnee Brown and Holly Ross were named best on court for the Tigers.
Lakers captain Tayla Eltze was named best on the court for her 26 goals.
