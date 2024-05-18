Swifts bounce back, Southern Roos hold off Demons, Tigers' streak continues

The Swifts have bounced back to win a hard-fought contest against Edenhope-Apsley in round six of the Horsham District Football Netball 2024 season.
Playing at North Park, the Saints drew first blood, kicking the game's first goal before the Baggies quickly replied with two.
A second major before the first break saw the visitors hold a three-point lead; Scott Carey revved up his team, highlighting confident decisions would break the deadlock.
The Baggies came out firing, kicking three goals straight to take a 15-point lead before poor discipline and decision-making saw the Saints kick the game's following three majors.
A late goal saw the Swifts seize the lead again and go into the main break ahead by four points.
With injuries starting to mount on the Edenhope-Apsley bench, the Baggies saw more space in the second half; the home side kicked three goals to hold a 20-point lead at the final break.
Only two goals were kicked in the final quarter as the Swifts maintained the lead to win by 23 points.
Paul Summers kicked four for the Baggies, while Cameron Wickham, Brodie Kindred and Carey were named in the best.
Charlie Campbell led the Saints with two goals, while Brock Summerhayes, Josh La Rocca and Shayne Williams were named in the best.
Meanwhile, Laharum almost pulled off the upset of the season, narrowly losing to Harrow Balmoral by 16 points.
The Demons played like the defending premiers, booting three goals straight while limiting the visitors to a single major.
Jai Thompson's troops clawed back after the break, but Laharum maintained the lead at the main break.
It was two goals apiece in the third quarter, and the Demons held a four-point lead at the final break; Harrow-Balmoral seized control in the final quarter, kicking three goals to one to win 8.6 (54) to 6.2 (38).
Mitchell Grant kicked three for the victors and was named in the best alongside Thompson and Ethan Appleton.
Shannon Argall kicked three for Laharum, while Brett Ervin, Robbie Miller and Pat Lattanzio were among the best.
Kalkee enjoyed the biggest win of the round, defeating Kaniva-Leeor United by 51 points.
Playing at home, the Kees booted six goals in the first and third quarters to claim the 14.14 (98) to 7.5 (47) win.
Isaiah Adams and Jayden Kuhne kicked three each for the home side; Matt Nield, Ben Lawson and Josh Milbourne were named in the best.
Jock Maddern kicked two for the Cougars, while Billy King, Lochlyn Hahne and Daniel White were among the best.
Pimpinio continued its unbeaten run with a commanding 16.9 (105) to 11/7 (73) win against Taylors Lake.
The Tigers scored seven goals in the opening quarter, while the Lakers scored five in the second, but the team was still 29 points behind.
After the main break, football was free-flowing, with Pimpinio extending its lead with five goals in the third quarter.
While Taylors Lake managed to kick the only two goals in the final quarter, the margin was too big, and the Tigers won by 32 points.
Captain Jason Westley kicked four goals for the victors and earned a nod in the best on ground list, along with Dylan Bates, Brock Hamerston and Adam Westley.
Justin Beugelaar kicked five goals for the Lakers, and was named in the best with Bray Cullinan and Thomas Clugston.
Finally, Rupanyup sent a message to the competition with a 24-point win against Noradjuha-Quantong.
The Panthers held the visitors goalless in the opening quarter before the Bombers returned the favour in the second, holding a one-point lead at halftime.
Noradjuha-Quantong extended its lead to two points at the final break, but a four-goal final quarter gave them the 12.13 (85) to 9.7 (61) victory.
Brayden Ison booted four goals and was named in the best with Bill Hansen and Cam Weston.
Judah Hobbs kicked three for the Bombers. Dylan Shelley, Jack Vague and Jayden Besford were named in the best.
