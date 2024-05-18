Horsham hold off courageous Tigers in close encounter | WFNL round five

A five-goal third quarter has led Horsham to an 11.14 (80) - 10.10 (70) win over Nhill on Saturday, May 18, in round five of the WFNL.
It took less than a minute for Nhill to create an opportunity in the first quarter.
The centre clearance found Dylan Ridding on the forward flank.
Ridding's entry into the forward 50 found senior coach Jake McQueen on the lead, but the set shot grazed the goal post.
Horsham added its first through Ryan Kemp.
Harvey Gunn had to leave the field soon after for the Demons to receive treatment but returned mid-way through the term.
Kemp doubled his tally after 13 minutes after a turnover in the middle of the ground.
The home side added its first through through Jordan Zeitz.
However, Matthew Long became Horsham's second goal kicker as the margin was restored.
Horsham had a 16-point lead at the first change.
McQueen implored his side to get back on top of the stoppage battle.
"They're winning it too easily out of there," he said.
"We also need to make sure it's one-on-one in the backline."
It took Horsham five minutes to break through in the second term.
Kemp shepherded through a long shot in open play.
The open play led to a Drew Schneider goal as he dribbled the football through.
Schneider added his second from point-blank range as the margin was reduced to 13 points.
Nhill added quick goals from debutant Bronte Hiscock and Daniel Batson to level the scores at 33.
Hiscock threaded through his second as the home side took the lead.
McQueen kicked his first late in the second term as Nhill took a 14-point lead into the long break.
The Tigers thought it had added its eighth major early in the third.
However, Ridding's snap hit the post.
After eight minutes, the Demons added the first goal as the margin was trimmed to seven points.
Kemp added his third soon after; Nhill's lead was a solitary point.
The Demons' third of better gave it back the lead.
A McQueen set shot steadied the ship for the Tigers.
Brody Pope and Hugo Papst added late goals as Horsham led by two goals at the last change.
Demons senior coach Jordyn Burke challenged his side to finish the game off.
"How great it is to be playing in a game like this," Burke said.
"How much do you want to stick to the plan and win a game of footy."
The Tigers kicked its first goal of the term through Wallace Wheaton from a deep stoppage as the margin was halved.
Papst replied with his second 13 minutes into the final term before a 50-metre free kick gifted Kemp a goal.
The Tigers added a late major, but Horsham's lead proved too much.
McQueen added three goals for the home side and joined Liam Albrecht atop the best.
With two goals, Hiscock also featured on debut.
"It's exciting. I always like bringing in some youngsters because I was one of them at one stage," McQueen said in the lead-up to the game.
Kemp booted four goals for the Demons.
Hugo Papst's three saw him feature in the best with Ben Janetzki.
The Southern Mallee Thunder have recorded a resounding 21.20 (146) - 6.10 (46) win over the Burras.
Jackson Fisher was the best of the goalkickers for the Thunder with four.
Thomas Clarke and Brad Lowe added three.
Fisher and Coleman Schache finished atop the best.
Oscar Gawith continued to impress as a forward for the Burras with four goals and was joined by Tanner Smith in the best.
Despite inaccurate goal-kicking, the Roos defeated Warrack 8.14 (62) - 5.14 (44) at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Without key forward Jackson Calder, Dimboola had eight individual goalkickers.
Star midfielders Andrew Moore and Dylan Landt featured in the best.
Jai Kovatseff added two goals for the Eagles.
Kyle Cheney and Declan Powell finished atop the best after both missed round four.
The Rats showed no rust after the bye with a 23.17 (155) - 7.8 (50) win over the Horsham Saints at Coughlin Park.
Rats co-coach Tom Williamson booted a season-high nine goals.
Defender turned forward Adam Haslett added five.
Jake Robinson and James Jennings featured atop the best for Ararat.
Corey Morgan kicked four of the Saints' seven goals.
Cody Bryan and Pat Knott were featured in the best.
