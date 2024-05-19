Demons' dominant defence leads to win over Nhill | WFNL round five

Horsham's stout defence led from the front in a 74-30 win over Nhill in round five of the WFNL on Saturday, May 18.
The Demons bought the pressure off the ball after Nhill popped through its first goal from the opening centre pass.
To counteract, the Tigers were patient with its ball movement through the mid-court.
At the other end of the court, Horsham created space in its attacking third and opened an early 11-4 lead.
Georgia Batson proved a focal point in the first term as the Demons took a 17-6 lead at the first change.
Horsham coach Ebonie Salter was thrilled with her side's pressure in the first quarter.
"The pressure in the [defensive] ring was really good, let's keep that going," Salter said.
"The passes can go sideways or back to Romi [Miller] or Keely [Pope] if there aren't options forward."
Both sides created turnovers in the early stages of the second term as they looked to settle back into a rhythm.
Nhill lifted its pressure on defence as the Tigers looked to eat into an 11-goal deficit.
The Tigers had to change several positions midway through the second term as co-coach Emma Hawker was injured.
Horsham led 32-11 at half time.
"That was really good. They came back at us, but we responded," Salter said at the break.
The home side fired out of blocks as it looked to capitalise on its chances created in the attacking third.
In defence, goal keeper Larnie Hobbs held firm.
Nhill continued to apply pressure across the court, but the Demons held a 49-21 lead at the last change.
Hawker and co-coach Tracey Bell were pleased with the effort in the third quarter.
There was a focus on making Horsham's attackers work for its opportunities while trying to keep the matchups one-on-one.
Horsham continued to create opportunities in the attacking third as it created a 44-goal margin at full-time.
Ruby James added 12 goals for Nhill.
Ash Batson and Ellen Bennett featured in the best.
Bennett, usually deployed in the mid-court, spent the entire second half in the defensive ring.
Batson started the first half with only one miss on the way to 34 goals.
Shooting partner Imogen Worthy added 33.
Captain Georgie Carberry and Keely Pope were named in the best.
The Burras have won its second consecutive match, following a 54-39 win over Southern Mallee at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
After a tight first half, the Burras got on top and conceded only 19 goals in the second.
Kirby Knight led from the front with 30 goals.
Defenders Lauren Dodgshun and Matilda Griffiths were named in the best.
Thunder co-coach Steph Thomson added 24 goals.
Codie Robins and Sydney Thorogood featured in the best.
The Roos have jumped to third on the A Grade ladder following a 65-27 win over Warrack.
Dimboola's defence was on fire early, as it only conceded two goals in the first term.
Nicole Polycarpou shot 52 goals for the Roos.
Maddison Marra joined Olivia Beugelaar in the best.
Beugelaar spent the entire contest in the defensive goal ring.
Young utility Isabella Orszulak added 17 goals for Warrack.
Leiah McKenzie and Ava Koschitzke featured in the best.
The Horsham Saints continue on its unbeaten start to the season after a 75-37 win over Ararat.
Reigning Hatcher Medallist Abby Hallam shot 36 goals for the Saints and was joined by Maddison Bethune in the best.
Laney McLoughlan added 20 goals for the Rats.
