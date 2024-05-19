The hostess with the mostest: a crazed kookaburra and one teabag short:

With a couple of guests staying for a night or two last week, I popped my hostess hat on to make beds, plan meals and ensure their bathroom was presentable.
Whey my young friends were welcomed, fed, directed towards the towels, kettle and remote controls, I thought I had done pretty well.
They happily retired upstairs and downstairs for bed, into rooms that would allow them to wake up with a view of our beautiful garden when the sun rose.
I might have been feeling a little bit smug and quite pleased with myself.
Job well done.
At breakfast, my startled and slightly alarmed female guest entered the kitchen wide-eyed after being awoken by a crazed kookaburra.
It had repeatedly full body slammed itself - missile style - into the glass doors of her bedroom before calmly sitting on the handrail of the balcony to gloat.
After being abruptly awoken, my lodger had crawled with caution, peaking under the curtain to discover her attacker was only a ball of fluff with anger issues.
Whoops.
I probably should have mentioned that glitch in the glorious autumn morning before my guest drifted off to sleep the previous evening.
A nice cup of tea would surely restore her equilibrium.
Oh dear, her preference of Peppermint tea was missing as my complete supply of two teabags had been consumed the night before.
I wasn't feeling so smug now, and I wasn't too pleased with myself.
Job not well done.
At risk of being moved to tears - not by her rude awakening or the lack of suitable tea, but by the funeral she was to attend later in the day - I reached for the tissue box to provide comfort for my visitor, only to fail yet again, as the box full of soft silky whiteness was empty.
I don't know if anything says 'bad hostess' as loudly as the handing of a roll of toilet paper to an honoured friend to use as facial tissue.
No 'hostess with the mostest' crown for me.
And yet, how precious it was to share my home for a night or two, without completely spoiling the stay with my overthinking.
Luckily my unrealistic dislike of imperfection didn't prevent me from experiencing this beautiful time of sharing.
