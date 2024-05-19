The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The hostess with the mostest: a crazed kookaburra and one teabag short:

By Yolande Grosser
May 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The hostess with the mostest: a crazed kookaburra and one teabag short:
The hostess with the mostest: a crazed kookaburra and one teabag short:

With a couple of guests staying for a night or two last week, I popped my hostess hat on to make beds, plan meals and ensure their bathroom was presentable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.