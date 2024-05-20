The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

FWFWW Ep 16: Love-bombing, inside dogs and another dinner walkout

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
May 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The highly anticipated black-tie event in "the big smoke". Picture supplied by Channel 7
The highly anticipated black-tie event in "the big smoke". Picture supplied by Channel 7

In episode 16 of Farmer Wants a Wife, the tension between two ladies at one of the dinner tables ends in tears for one and the end of the road for another.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.