The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Toxic environment' prevents councillor from attending meetings

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 21 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When first term councillor Lauren Dempsey publicly called out the bad behaviour towards her by some of her fellow councillors, at the Northern Grampians Shire Council's March council meeting, she was hoping for a shift in culture and what she described as systemic behaviours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.