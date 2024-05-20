Vale Reg Burgess: Essendon, Wimmera football legend passes away at 89

Wimmera football legend Reg Burgess has passed away, aged 89.
The Apsley-born icon was widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his era. From 1954 to 1960, he played 124 games for the Essendon Football Club in the VFL.
Burgess first cut his teeth on the footy field as a 15-year-old, playing for his local club in the Kowree-Naracoorte Football League in 1949.
He won the league's best and fairest award in 1952 before debuting for the Bomber in 1954 as a 19-year-old.
Noted for his quick movement and agility, the young centreman was awarded best first-year player honours in his rookie season before earning the most improved the following year.
Burgess came runner-up in the club's best and fairest in 1956 before winning the gong in 1957; he repeated the feat in 1960.
He represented Victoria in 1957-58 and 1960 before leaving the club in 1960 to captain-coach Casterton in the then-Western Border Football League.
IN 1997, Burgess was named in Essendon's Team of the Century; he was ranked 13th in the Champions of Essendon honours in 2002.
The centreman was inducted into the Essendon Football Club Hall of Fame in 2015.
Burgess was also the father-in-law of former Essendon Premiership player Roger Merrett, who married his daughter Sharon.
He is survived by his wife Margaret, three children, John, Susan, and Sharon, and six grandchildren, Ben, Madeline, Georgia, Tom, Emily, and Daniel.
"Reg is one of the true champions of our club and we're very sad to hear of his passing," Essendon Football Club chief executive Craig Vozzo said in a statement.
"In an era with so many outstanding players wearing red and black, Reg established himself as a club great in the space of just seven years, which is an amazing feat."
