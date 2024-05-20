Bacon, Milner triumph at Edenhope in Off-Road Championship rounds 5 & 6

Dust and rain gave riders plenty to think about during round six of the Australian Off-Road Championship, hosted in Edenhope on May 18-19.
The two-day event featured multiple classes, with riders battling challenging conditions.
On May 18, six sprints were held, and Kyron Bacon emerged victorious in the E1 class, Daniel Milner in E2, Jye Dickson in E3, Danielle McDonald in EW, and Jett Arnold in EJ.
Milner claimed the fastest overall time for Round 5, finishing with a total time of 40:06.912.
"Took a little bit to get going today but I still managed some decent test times," Bacon said to www.fullnoise.com.au.
"It feels good to be back on the top step in the E1 class.
"Conditions out there are pretty rough. There's dust everywhere. You have to be aware all the time, with roots everywhere that can catch you out and the dust makes it hard to see what's underneath."
History repeated on May 19.
After five sprints, Kyron Bacon in E1, Daniel Milner in E2, Jye Dickson in E3, and Danielle McDonald in EW clinched consecutive wins.
Davey Gear claimed the top step in the EJ classification.
"Round 6 was a tough one," Gear told www.fullnoise.com.au.
"It featured lots of fast straights, with dry and dusty conditions, mixed with rough, sandy corners."
Milner once again claimed the fastest overall time, with 36:39.765.
The next heads north to Queensland Moto Park for Rounds 7 and 8.
