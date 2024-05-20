'Pack Up Your Troubles' couldn't hide our misery | Good News For You

"Pack up your troubles in your old kit-bag and smile, smile, smile," runs the chorus of a 1915 military marching song, full of optimism that World War One would soon be over.
Worrying was useless, said the song, for the sun would soon shine; as young, able-bodied men rushed to enlist before they missed all the excitement.
However, armed forces' infantry training and strategies could never match advances in weaponry, and the optimism quickly evaporated; to be engulfed in a climate of misery through years of conflict and post-war trauma.
Troubles that could not be packed away...
But we don't need to go to war to find troubles that aren't so easy to pack away behind a smile.
If they hit without warning, we may find ourselves retracing the details or retelling them as we try to understand how or why they have come.
Having trusted people up close to hear us out can help us to release the pain, a process which psychologists call catharsis, a process that clarifies our thinking and builds our confidence and strength to move on.
However, when unpackable troubles hit people we care about, we may quickly find that our skills don't match how much we care.
This is when we may need to call in professional help, even if it is not available immediately.
If we cannot call on friends, or have no access to professional help, it's reassuring that we may draw on God's presence in prayer - an activity that God has designed to be so simple that we can even do it with our eyes shut.
God sees the whole picture and he's always available to lift our load, to clarify how we see our troubles, and he affirms our importance in ways that none of our friends or the most capable counsellors can.
It's also worth knowing the bible lists three hundred and sixty-five "Fear nots" - one for each day of the year - to assure us that God has promised that he will never leave us or turn his back on us.
God also helps us to unearth any hidden solution seeds in our problems, so we may either overcome them and consign them to history or exhaust their power to keep holding us back.
Or better still, he helps us turn problems into new avenues of hope and healing for people who are being beaten up by them.
