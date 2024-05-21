Dees women post dominate wins over Darras and Portland in WVFFL round five

The Horsham Demons were at its unselfish best in round five of the Western Victoria Football League on Sunday, May 19.
Horsham's senior women claimed a 16.19 (115) - 0.0 (0) win over Tyrendarra.
Meanwhile, the under-18s recorded a 12.12 (84) - 2.0 (12) victory over Portland.
It took less than three minutes for the Demons to hit the scoreboard.
After it soaked up some pressure in the back half, Horsham swept the football forward, which resulted in a Van Ika goal.
Alicia Drew made it a second major minutes later after she converted a set shot from the forward pocket.
Late goals from Elle Treloar and Lauren Priestley gave Horsham a 27-point lead at the first change.
The Demons picked up where it left off early in the second term.
Majors to Drew and Madeleine Huggins extended the lead beyond seven goals.
The scoreboard kept ticking over as Ika, Hailey Puls, Crystal Summers and Tia Aylmer added goals in the last 10 minutes of the first half.
Horsham led by 67 points at the long break.
Drew booted her fourth less than two minutes in the third term as Horsham locked the football in its forward half.
The Demons rounded out a three-goal third term with majors from Treloar and Priestley.
Horsham added two more goals in the final term to extend the full-time margin to 116 points.
Goalkickers: Alicia Drew 4, Elle Treloar 3, Ban Ika 2, Lauren Priestley 2, Tia Aylmer, Madeleine Huggins, Holly Nuske, Hailey Puls, Crystal Summers.
Best: Patria Lees, Ashlee Ison, Madeleine Huggins, Elle Treloar, Alicia Drew, Van Ika.
Meanwhile, a five-goal second term laid the platform for the under-18's 12-goal win over Portland.
Horsham also kept the Tigers scoreless in the first half.
Goalkickers: Charmaine Lockwood 4, Amba Zolj 2, Greta Arnel, Georgia Foster, Tayla Hudson, Violet McGennisken, Abbey Wiedermann, Amaya Woodward.
Best: Lara Purchase, Greta Arnel, Charmaine Lockwood, Tayla Hudson, Poppy Peters, Nellie Driller.
Both sides sit in third on it's respective ladders before round six matches away to the Warrnambool Blues and Terang Mortlake on Sunday, May 26.
