Local trainers shine: circle the stars wins free for all at Horsham

Three local trainers led winners in this week, with Circle The Stars for Heather Baxter (Murtoa) taking out the free for all event at Horsham on May 14 highlighting the trio.
Andrea Gurry (Nhill) was successful with Udani Bale and Garry George (Beaulah) won with Alley Oop on the road at Bendigo.
Circle The Stars was extremely impressive in the free for all event at Horsham displaying great early speed to assume control of the race by the corner.
Nothing else was given a look in as Circle The Stars opened up a five-length gap on her rivals stopping the clock in a quick 23:36sec.
New kennel addition for Andrea Gurry (Nhill) Udani Bale stepped out in the last event on the Horsham card and couldn't have been any more impressive, stepping straight to the front Udani led all the way going home a two-length victor in the nice time of 23:41sec.
It was then at Bendigo that Garry George (Beaulah) saluted with his ever-consistent greyhound Alley Oop.
The win was made ever the more meritorious with Alley Oop having to over come some early bother on the way to victory.
Coming from behind Alley Oop hit the front turning for home and was strong to the line stopping the clock in 28:44sec for the 500m journey.
