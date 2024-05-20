The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Local trainers shine: circle the stars wins free for all at Horsham

By Peter Carter
Updated May 21 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three local trainers led winners in this week, with Circle The Stars for Heather Baxter (Murtoa) taking out the free for all event at Horsham on May 14 highlighting the trio.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.