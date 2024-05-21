The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

No guarantee from Spence that dingoes won't be re-introduced near Grampians

By Barry Murphy
Updated May 21 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Agriculture Minister Ros Spence was unable to give farmers a guarantee last week that dingoes won't be reintroduced in the foothills of the Grampians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.