Horsham, Ararat finalise preparation for Anzac Day volleyball rematch

All is in readiness for mark two of the Volleyball Horsham versus Ararat Volleyball Challenge, which will be held on Sunday, May 26, at the Ararat Fitness Centre.
The challenge involves three men's and three women's teams from each association playing against each other, giving an indication of how each other's development is faring.
While Volleyball Horsham took the honours on Anzac Day, those representing Ararat Volleyball have been busy preparing for the return bout, putting in plenty of extra hours on the court.
"We've seen a marked improvement in their game over the past month with the experienced players passing on their knowledge to their younger teammates on how they can develop their game more," said Volleyball Horsham's Laelah Robertson, who travels down each week to Ararat to help with their competition development.
"The players have been training on a regular basis and you can see how their game has improved, so the Volleyball Horsham teams will certainly be in for a close contest."
The Ararat men's teams will be a lot stronger for this challenge as more are available to participate.
While the Horsham men's teams will be based around their country championships divisional teams, giving some younger players the chance to play against stronger opponents.
The Ararat women's teams will be the same as Anzac Day whereas the Horsham teams have been structured up evenly.
Volleyball Horsham is using the challenge to get their teams valuable court time in preparation for the upcoming Country Championships on the King's Birthday long weekend.
Volleyball Horsham has entered five teams into this year's event, headed by their current women's division one gold medal-winning team.
Two teenagers will make their championship debuts for this team: Sophie Quick, who will assume the libero role, and Paige Hemley, who will play both a key middle and opposite role.
The association will also be represented by three men's teams and a women's division two team.
Forty-three teams have entered this year's event, which will be held in the Latrobe Valley and feature games at Traralgon, Churchill, and Morwell.
Entries are rolling in nicely for the lightning spike for Fletcher fundraising day on Sunday, June 2.
Teams and individuals are encouraged to enter junior and senior divisions for a $10 donation, with all funds raised on the day assisting the Dandy Family as they care for Fletcher in his fight against Leukemia.
The day will consist of games played every 20 minutes, giving spectators plenty of opportunity to support their teams in a fast-paced, fun-filled day of volleyball for a cause.
