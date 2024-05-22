Horsham ready for 'underrated' Warriors backline | WFNL round six

Horsham senior coach Jordyn Burke is wary of the challenge that Stawell presents when the two sides clash in round six of the WFNL on Saturday, May 25.
The Demons enter the match with a 10-point win over Nhill in round five, while the Warriors had the bye.
"What is a bit underrated too with Stawell is that their backline is really good," Burke said.
"They set up really well and quarterback it really well from their back 50, which is a pretty big key from what I've seen. There is never any easy [forward 50] entries with them."
Burke also highlighted forwards Cody and Ash Driscoll as players the Demons must put work into.
"They are hard match-ups. They're an awkward size as they are both really good on the deck and in the air; that's what makes them dangerous," Burke said.
According to Burke, Horsham must remain strong at the contest and keep the Warriors in one-on-one contests.
Stawell senior coach Tom Eckel is preparing for a fast Demons outfit.
"They're a fast-moving team and will look to transition the ball pretty quickly," Eckel said.
"And they're pretty good defensively and haven't had big scores against them."
The Warriors spent its bye week recovering after its early start to the season on Good Friday.
"We just got through that Nhill game [in round four]. We didn't have a bench towards the end, but there was no major injuries," Eckel said.
"We had some sore bodies; it had obviously been a big couple of months since Good Friday.
"It's only been five games, but just having that little break was perfect."
Both Southern Mallee and Dimboola come into its clash at Rainbow Recreation Reserve coming off wins.
The Thunder convincingly beat Minyip Murtoa in round five, while Dimboola overcame inaccurate shooting against Warrack.
A key to the matchup will be how both forward line's set up.
Southern Mallee had seven players kick multiple goals.
Without key forward Jackson Calder, the Roos spread the load with eight individual goalkickers.
Rats senior co-coach Tom Mills is not taking Minyip Murtoa lightly in its upcoming clash at Alexandra Oval.
Ararat defeated Horsham Saints in round five, whilst the Burras fell to Southern Mallee.
You look at their team, and they've still got a lot of good players from when they were winning premierships," he said.
"They could turn anytime, so you've got to be on your game."
Ben Taylor returned for the Rats in round six, while Tom Williamson will look to continue his goal-kicking form.
Williamson has kicked 22 goals in five games.
For the Burras, Tanner Smith has stood up early in the season.
In his five matches, the tall utility has kicked 12 goals and been named in the best on three occasions.
Whilst Oscar Gawith has stood out in his forward role.
The former GWV Rebel and Vic Country representative has kicked 12 goals and been named in the best in four of five matches.
Both Warrack and Nhill will look to return to the winner's list when it faces off at Anzac Park.
The Eagles had several experienced players return in round five and will hope to maintain continuity after suspension affected the opening month of the season.
Nhill blooded young gun Bronte Hiscock in a tight loss to Horsham in round five.
The small forward kicked two goals and was named in the best.
Whilst Drew Schneider will take up more of a midfield role in the absence of brothers Mitch and Lucas Dahlenburg.
