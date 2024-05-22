Pimpinio, Noradjuha-Quantong set for crucial clash | HDFNL Round seven

As thousands will be sitting at home on Saturday night for 'Dreamtime at the G', all eyes will be on the clash between Pimpinio and Noradjuha Quantong in round seven of the Horsham District Football Netball League.
The clash between third and fifth sees the 5-0 Tigers take on the 3-3 Bombers at Quantong Recreation Reserve in what both coaches are treating as a litmus test.
Fresh from a 24-point loss against Rupanyup in round six, Noradjuha-Quantong senior football coach Damian Cameron said his side is treating the upcoming clash as a must-win.
"It's a very important game for us," Cameron said.
"Ahead of round five, we saw the games against Rupanyup and Pimpinio as danger games for our side; dropping the first one against Rup means we have to have a good game this weekend.
"Pimpinio have their tail up and will be hard to beat. It would not be ideal if we dropped any more games."
Earmarked as one of the sides to beat in 2024, Cameron said his Bombers cannot afford another slow start.
"We had a shocking start against Rup," he said.
"But we worked out way back into the game. Unfortunately, we couldn't execute late in the game, which is disappointing. That would be in the back of the minds of our players."
Cameron said the side would be buoyed by the return of several players from injury.
Earlier this month, Pimpinio senior coach Guy Smith said playing Noradjuha-Quantong was one of several key games.
"We've still yet to get these guys to see exactly where we're at," he told The Wimmera Mail-Times on May 14.
"Obviously [after] we've played everyone, that will be a telling story to see where we're at."
Meanwhile, Laharum is full of confidence despite losing to Harrow-Balmoral in round six.
The Demons led the Southern Roos after three quarters but ultimately lost by 16 points.
Senior football coach Shannon Argall said there were encouraging signs from the defeat.
"It's fair to say we are a side that doesn't have any superstars," he said.
"We're using only 22 of our 46 available player points. We're playing against teams with 30-40 players points."
Argall said the squad's continuity from consecutive seasons means the tough lessons learned in 2023 are translating to success in 2024.
"We are really well drilled and focused," he said.
"We're focused on predictability and making sure everyone plays their role."
The Demons are sitting sixth on the ladder with three wins from six games.
Argall said his team is eyeing a top-five position in August.
"We're certainly motivated to play finals," he said.
"It's healthy to have aspirations. Part of that is trying to develop a player mindset from being competitive to the next level.
"We recognise that not only can we compete against the best side, we can potentially win as well. We need to evolve that mindset... we belong and we're competitive and on our best day we can beat any side."
Argall said the loss to Harrow Balmoral would motivate his side as it prepares to take on Edenhope-Apsley on May 25.
"To fully invest and put yourself on the line, it hurts when you lose, like on the weekend," he said.
"That's part of being in successful sides is learning how to win and having that expectation that we can compete and that we can win and following the process to achieve."
Harrow Balmoral hosts premiership players from across the decades as the club takes on Rupanyup.
The Harrow Recreation Reserve will welcome the 60th premiership reunion of the Douglas Miga Lake Football, which won the 1964 Central Wimmera Football League premiership.
The day will also bring together the 2004 senior, under-16, and under-13 football and netball premiership-winning sides, as well as the 2014 reserves football and A Grade, C Grade, and C Reserves netball premiers.
The Southern Roos remain undefeated in 2024, winning five games.
The Panthers are fourth on the ladder, losing only one game this year, a round-one clash against Pimpinio.
The top of the table Swifts travel to Natimuk to take on the Rams in a potential trap game.
On paper, the game sees first take on eighth.
However, Natimuk United is fresh from a round six bye, while several Baggies players are under an injury cloud.
Paul Summers leads the competition with 42 goals from six games but was limited to just four majors against the Saints on May 18.
Finally, Dock Lake will come alive on May 25 as Taylors Lake hosts Kalkee.
The Kees notched its first win of the season in round six, a 51-point win against Kaniva-Leeor at home.
The Lakers lost to the Tigers by 32 points, but they would be encouraged by the strong play of Bray Cullinan, Thomas Clugston, and Justin Beugelaar.
Beugelaar, who only kicked 16 goals in 2023, booted five majors on May 18 to bring his tally to 20 this season.
