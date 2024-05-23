Horsham look to join rivals, Stawell hope to stop skid | WFNL round six

The Warriors return from the bye and travel to City Oval on Saturday, May 25, to take on Horsham in round six of the WFNL.
Both sides were familiar opponents late in the 2023 season, having played twice in three weeks.
But a month into the 2024 season, they have had differing starts.
The Demons only loss came on Anzac Day against Horsham Saints, whilst Stawell will be looking to avoid three straight defeats.
Horsham had a strong all-round performance in its round five win over Nhill.
Demons coach Ebonie Salter believes it has been due to continuity formed after some player movement in the off-season.
"Now that we're settling the team, it's much easier to do [be accountable] and carry that throughout the game. Rather than making changes all the time," Salter said.
"Although we are really enjoying the rolling subs, and I think we'll be able to continue to use that to our advantage throughout the season.
"It's just getting that balance of having stability but also utilising the rolling subs to the best that we can."
A fourth consecutive win would see Horsham level on points with the Saints (who have the bye.)
While a Warriors victory would see it keep in touch with the all-important top three.
It is third versus fourth when the Thunder host Dimboola at Rainbow Recreation Reserve.
Southern Mallee enters the contest after a 15-goal loss to the Burras, whilst the Roos defeated Warrack.
Thunder captain Codie Robins has played a large role in the mid-court covering the absence of co-coach Jodie Hayes, and was named in the best.
Defenders Abby White and Caitlin Douglass have been strong in the goal ring.
In recent weeks, the Roos have added versatility in the attacking third after the return of Olivia Beugelaar, which was key for coach Ash Morrish in the pre-season.
This means Beugelaar, Morrish, Maddison Marra, Nicole Polycarpou, and Billie Barber can all play in the attacking goal ring.
Both Warrack and Nhill are coming off last-start losses.
The Eagles fell to the Roos, whilst Nhill were overpowered by Horsham.
The young talent has featured heavily so far this season for the Eagles.
Isabella Orszulak added 17 goals in round five, whilst Ava Koschitzke was named in the best.
The Tigers held The Demons at arms reach early before an injury to co-coach Emma Hawker caused a change across the court.
Regular centre Ellen Bennett played in the defensive circle for the entire second half
Bennett finished atop the best with Ash Batson.
Ruby James added 12 goals.
Ararat returns to Alexandra Oval to face a Burras outfit full of confidence.
The Rats come off a defeat to the Horsham Saints, whilst Minyip Murtoa will be hunting for a third consecutive win.
Sally Noble changed things up late at St Brigid's Stadium.
Defender Bella Westbrook was moved into the attacking goal ring and finished with four goals.
Meanwhile, Burras coach Kirby Knight has been a constant in Burras' goal ring.
Knight has shot 58 goals in the two wins over Warrack and Southern Mallee but has had four partners in the attacking ring this season.
