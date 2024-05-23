Edenhope-Apsley gears up for Grand Final rematch against undefeated Laharum

Edenhope Apsley is full of confidence heading into a grand final rematch with Laharum in round seven of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, May 25.
The Saints earned an important fourth win of the season against the Swifts at North Park.
They overcame a strong counterattack from the Baggies and claimed a 48-41 victory.
Co-coaches Sarah Domaschenz and Paris Hardwick said the win was character-building for the squad.
"We did start well," Domaschenz said after the game.
"We had a new combination after we lost our regular goalie; it takes time to know each other and knowing each other wants the ball."
Hardwick highlighted the players' maturity when the Swifts changed tactics in the second half, reducing the margin from 13 goals to five in the final quarter.
"I definitely think they held composure. We obviously had that nicely that start and then second half Swifts were creeping closer, but it's a big thing to be able to hold that composure, not drop any heads and keep steady."
The Saints host the undefeated Demons, who decimated Harrow-Balmoral 72-29 in round six.
The Southern Roos host the second-placed Rupanyup side, which has only lost once, to Kalkee in round two of 2024.
The Panthers held firm against Noradjuha Quantong in round six, defeating the Bombers 51-41 at home.
Despite the loss, Noradjuha Quantong sits third on the ladder, with a superior percentage over Kalkee and Edenhope-Apsley.
The Bombers will look to rebound against Pimpinio at the Quantong Recreation Reserve.
The Kees will look to continue their strong run as the squad heads to Dock Lake Recreation Reserve to take on Taylors Lake.
Kalkee could jump from fourth to second place on the ladder with a convincing win against the Lakers.
After almost beating the Saints, the Swifts would be keen to record a win against Natimuk United.
A win could see the Baggies move into the top five, while a Rams victory would see the home side move closer to the main pack.
