The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Edenhope-Apsley gears up for Grand Final rematch against undefeated Laharum

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 23 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Edenhope Apsley is full of confidence heading into a grand final rematch with Laharum in round seven of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, May 25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.