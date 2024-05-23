Red Shield Appeal celebrates 60th anniversary, Calls for community support

The Salvation Army has walked alongside Australians for more than 140 years, providing shelter, safety and support to those in need.
Over the last year the Salvation Army has helped more than 250,000 people and dispensed financial assistance worth almost $25 million to Aussies impacted by crisis, disaster and hardship - and the need is real in our own communities.
This year's Red Shield Appeal marks its 60th year of helping the community through its door knock appeal.
Volunteers from the Horsham Salvation Army are rattling tins at the Horsham Plaza, Woolworths and Coles.
The tin rattling will also take over the Firebrace-Baillie streets intersection on Saturday, May 25.
The funds raised from the appeal will fund various projects in the region, including community meals, Salvation Army-run camps, and supporting individuals fighting addiction.
Horsham's Salvation Army is at 12 Kalkee Road.
To sign up head to volunteer.salvos.org.au or to donate online go to digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au.
