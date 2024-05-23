WWHS CEO rejects merger proposal amid Victorian health system reform talks

A stand-alone Wimmera health service leader has vehemently rejected the notion of merging with surrounding organisations.
West Wimmera Health Service chief executive Ritchie Dodds released a statement on Thursday, May 23, to address community concerns and media reports about a potential health system reform.
"We understand that the Department of Health is currently considering a draft report prepared by the expert advisory committee appointed in 2023 to evaluate the optimal design and governance of the public health service system," Mr Dodds said.
The CEO said the draft report is understood to contain two potential options.
Option one "retained and strengthen the existing formal regional partnership model", while option two saw WWHS consolidated into a single region-wide entity.
"We clearly expressed our full support for Option one and our opposition to Option two," he said.
"We have been assured that regardless of the ... process will not result in the closure of individual hospitals or sites."
Mr Dodds said WWHS was on track to record a small operating surplus for the current financial year ending June 30, 2024.
"This surplus will be achieved within the Service's original funding budget without the need for additional 'top-up' funding," he said.
In April, ACM revealed the Victoria government was preparing to reduce the state's 76 health services to just 12.
Sources who have seen the draft plan said it contained "sweeping" changes to the way Victoria's hospitals were administered.
