Wimmera Whippets host round two of all abilities leagues in Horsham

The Wimmera Whippets hosted round two of the Regional All Abilities Netball League and Football Integration Development Association at Coughlin Park on Sunday, May 19.
On the netball court, the Whippets started with a 40-6 loss to the Warrnambool Stingers.
Before a 16-8 win in its second match over the Ballarat Bulldogs.
The Stingers would defeat the Bulldogs 36-5 in its second match to win the round.
Jess Sorrell was awarded the Whippets' player of the day.
Out on the football oval, the Whippets were defeated by South Warrnambool 7.7 (49) - 1.1 (7) in its opening match, and Lachie Young kicked Wimmera's lone goal.
The Whippets bounced back in its second match with a 10.2 (62) - 5.0 (30) victory over the Grampians Giants.
South Warrnambool defeated the Giants in its second match 8.5 (53) - 2.0 (12) to finish round two undefeated.
Michael Clark (two), Brandon Day (two), Robbie Turmine (two), Josh Barry, Andrew Lang, Jack Werner and Young were the goal-kickers.
The Giants will host round three of the FIDA on Sunday, June 2, at Ararat's Alexandra Oval.
