Winter brings the wow factor to Wimmera and the Grampians | Eat Play Stay magazine

While winter is traditionally the season we collectively crank up our heaters and hunker down for a few months, Victoria has earned a reputation for quite the opposite.
There really is something for everyone in the state's west this winter, making it the perfect region to spend some time.
Lovers of adventure and the great outdoors, check out Serra Terror, a team endurance challenge held over more than 80 kilometres in the Grampians National Park on June 8 and 9.
In August, Dunkeld hosts the Peaks and Trails Run, which takes in the beautiful Southern Grampians landscape on a variety of surfaces.
Young kids will adore some of the shows being held at Hamilton Performing Arts Centres, including Grug, based on the much-loved book character. Older readers, check out the Dunkeld Writers Festival on August 23 - 25.
Dig out your winter woolies for Smoke on the Water, held on June 9 at Horsham's Maydale Reserve with food vans, drinks from local brewery and wineries, and live music.
There's also plenty to see and do at the annual Casterton Kelpie Muster (June 8 and 9) and the Sheepvention Rural Expo returns to Hamilton Showgrounds during the first week of August.
Winter is also the season to check out the Grampians' wonderful waterfalls, and with a bit of luck (and patience) an awe-inspiring display by the whales who migrate to South West Victoria.
The snow-capped mountains in North East Victoria are equally as speccy, and an annual drawcard for adventurers of all ages.
You can read all about these winter highlights and more in this edition of ACM's seasonal magazine, Eat Play Stay. Take this guide with you as you explore our beautiful towns, villages and regional cities, and don't forget to share you own winter happy snaps via Instagram with the hashtag #eatplaystay_acm.
Click here to read the new edition online.
