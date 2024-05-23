Twice the excitement: Blue Ribbon Raceway double header with seven classes

The Wimmera's Motorsport fans enjoyed a double dose of dirt flying action as Blue Ribbon Raceway came alive on May 18 and 19.
The fast paced action saw a wide variety of seven classes take to the track for Saturday and the Junior Quarter Midgets of Victoria raced on the smaller infield track on the Sunday afternoon.
The featured class was the Holden V6 powered open-wheeled Wingless Sprints.
A strong field of twenty-two competitors which included interstate visitors coming from Adelaide South Australia and Darwin Northern Territory to take on the best of the Victorian racers keen to defend home ground honours.
The four qualifying heats were evenly split with Tim Van Ginnekin, local racer Steven Hateley, Blake Walsh and well travelled Territorian Raymond Walliss taking one apiece which set all indicators pointing towards an exciting final.
The early goings of the final were frantic as several stoppages occurred, including the spectacular roll over of Robert Whiteside. Despite the chaos Walsh went on to capture an impressive flag to flag victory.
Jayden Lock also made the most of his front row start to claim the runner up position.
Luke Johnson was third, next was Hatley who finished where he started while Ricky Bailey and Carly Walsh completed the top half dozen.
Jake Warren, Brayden McKay, Walliss and Jack Regan for the top ten.
Followed by Callum Beveridge and Esther Thomson. One lap in the rears were Mark Hutchins, Tyler Bish, Robert Nicholas, Ricky McCubbin and Jake Robbinson to close out the finishers.
Joining Whiteside on the DNF list was Michael Conlan, Van Ginnekin, Cameron O'Brien and Normie Moore.
The second featured class was the third round of the Western Series for Production Sedans with sixteen competitors looking to take the $800 winner purse and a further $900 over the next four positions which will ensure for an epic battle of door to door combat from green flag to Victory Lane.
While Raymond Ussher went on to claim the win he did not have it all his own way as Trevor Mills and Lucas Conder both had turns leading the event, the heartbreak for Conder came on lap 16 when he retired just four laps from home, handing the lead and win back to Ussher.
Rounding the podium was fast female racer Felicity Roycroft and New South Welshman Bryan Galley.
Zoey Salau turned in a tidy performance for fourth leading Jack Bear, Dean Hughes and Michael Sayers.
In addition to the above the VSC sanctioned Sports Sedans provided some solid racing, Bendigo's Kevin Clark took his Ford AU Falcon to Victory Lane over Jason Berger and Mia Clarke who led the first two thirds of the 15-lap final.
Female racers Emily Hooton, Jasmin Molloy and Sarah Conder for the top six.
The big rigs are a very popular part of the Blue Ribbon Raceway culture and again they provided some thrilling racing.
Luke James found the fastest way home in the 10-lap final to take the flag over Nathan Bird, Wes Bell and Jaryd Carman.
Jake Bradley showed the fast way home in the Junior Sedan Top Stars final with Pary Das, Jackson Warrener, Max Leersen and Darcy Dannatt following closely behind.
In the VSC 1200 Juniors, local racers Archie Thomas and Rebecca Johnstone ran in that order over the two heats and final as did Lily Dannatt in third.
Thomas chalked up his first feature win, Johnstone held on with a broken drive train issue.
Dannatt and Jorja Rundell was next and filling the top five was Libby Ahearn one lap in the rears.
Turning back the hands and times to the sights and sounds of yesteryear were the Vintage Hot Rods and Sedans. Each section provided a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
With Saturday night's action run and done the Blue Ribbon Raceway fired back into action the following morning with the Junior Quarter Midgets Association of Victoria taking to the smaller infield track.
Across the afternoon there were around 30 kids take to the track over four classes of competition.
The top five for each of the four classes were as follows.
Novice 120cc: Reed Muller, Jed Simpson, Bridie Paull, Dion Tancredi and Chaz Paterson.
Junior Restricted: Dusty Eastham, Clay Paull, Jack O'Brien, Kaidon O'Brien and Sophie Van Ginneken.
Open 120cc: Toby Lock, Roman Tancredi, Billy Parsons, Oliva Scott and Leo Tancredi.
Open 1600cc: Leah Balcombe, Zac Parsons, Jamie Balcombe, Lexi Eastham and Olivier Wilson.
