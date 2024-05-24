WFNL round six team lists: Warriors bring in big guns, White returns

Stawell has made three changes as it looks to continue its unbeaten run against Horsham in round six of the WFNL on Saturday, May 25.
Following its bye, Ash Driscoll, James Sullivan and reigning best and fairest Sean Mantell return to the squad.
Tall Josh Fowkes, Jacob Welsh and Defender Mitch Taylor are out.
The Warriors have named Owen Summers as an emergency.
The Demons have named 22 for the match at City Oval, with one to drop off.
Experienced defender Allistair McKinnon has earned a recall, and fellow defender Hudson Hair has overcome a hamstring injury.
Forward Logan Millar and Riley Williams will also play their first senior games in 2024.
Southern Mallee's Sam White has overcome concussion and will play his first game since round one.
White replaces Jackson Fisher as the Thunder's lone change.
Dimboola spearhead Jackson Calder returns for the clash against the Thunder in Rainbow.
Calder and Evan Hunter replace Lachlan Mackley and Hamish Sellens.
Ararat has also made one change for its home match against the Burras.
Kobe Davis comes in for Xavier Vearing and will play his first senior match.
Minyip Murtoa has made two changes, with Warwick Stone and Jake Leith replacing Seth Talbot and Lochlan McConnell.
Nhill has made two changes for its trip to Anzac Park.
Midfielder Peter Politis returns after he missed the tight loss to Horsham, and fellow Northern Territory recruit James Quinn will play his first game for the club.
Jake Harrap and Connor Jones come out of the side.
In: Kobe Davis.
Out: Xavier Vearing.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Alan Batchelor, Tom Williamson, Matt Spalding, Ben Taylor, James Jennings, Baydn Cosgriff, Sam Cronin, Izaiyah Turner, Alex Van Opstal, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Xavier McLoughlan, Kobe Davis, Ryan Bates.
In: Jackson Calder, Evan Hunter.
Out: Lachlan Mackley, Hamish Sellens,
Lineup: Jackson Calder, Dylan Landt, Andrew Moore, Jordan Waite, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Ben Brett, Will Griffiths, Alex Jakiel, Jack Wood, Archer Laverty, Jayden Lehmann, Ash Clugston, Michael Pohlner, Darcy Dubois, Declan Paech, Evan Hunter
In: Allistair McKinnon, Riley Williams, Hudson Hair, Logan Millar
Out: Corey Williams, Brodie Mines, Jeremy Kemp,
Lineup: Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Allistair McKinnon, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, Riley Williams, Hudson Hair, Jack Dalziel, Jordan Motton, Logan Millar, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Ben Janetzki, Matthew Long, Xavier Pumpa, Harvey Gunn, Archie Elliott.
In: Warwick Stone, Jake Leith.
Out: Seth Talbot, Lochlan McConnell.
Lineup: Kade Petering, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Ben McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Samuel Griffiths, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Oscar Gawith, Luke Fisher, Warwick Stone, Jake Leith, Mackinnon Rogers, Will Gellatly, Charlie Gibson, Jordan Weyburg.
In: Peter Politis, James Quinn
Out: Jake Harrap, Connor Jones
Lineup: Daniel Batson, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Tim Bone, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Jake McQueen, Jordan Zeitz, Toby Marshall, Matt Kennedy, Wallace Wheaton, Angus Wheaton, Dylan Ridding, Jack Mason, Peter Politis, Darcy Honeyman, Josh Lees, Austin Merrett, Nathan Alexander, Bronte Hiscock.
In: Sam White.
Out: Jackson Fisher.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Rupert Sangster, Liam Nelson, Oscar Smith, Xavier Oakley, Angus McSweyn, Sam White, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Brad Lowe, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Simon Clugston, Thomas Clarke, Leigh Stewart, Tobias Fisher, Jack Baird, Tim Sanford.
In: Ash Driscoll, James Sullivan, Sean Mantell,
Out: Josh Fowkes, Jacob Welsh, Mitchel Taylor.
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Ash Driscoll, Tom Eckel, Cody Driscoll, James Sullivan, Sean Mantell, Sam Jenkinson, Jakob Salmi, Tom Walker, Aiden Graveson, Zac Marrow, Sam Williams, Mitch Thorp, Koby Stewart, Riley Ika, Kyan Mellor, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Ethan Marrow, Marlon Motlop, Ben Davis.
Not yet named.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.