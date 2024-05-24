Mix-up leaves Yolande 'looking like Elephant Woman' | A Mum's World

Bit of a whoopsy-daisy at my place last week.
All over my face actually.
I woke up last Wednesday morning looking like elephant woman - and I don't mean to insult elephant woman - but it was quite a fright.
I looked long and hard in the mirror, and wondered, can I actually go to work looking like this?
Well, I had way too much to do, so I pulled on my big girl pants, soothed the beast with moisturiser, lots of make-up and the distractions of glasses and swishy hair, to nearly pull it off.
When Tiani walked into the kitchen for breakfast she did leap with a start and recoil in horror, but she didn't cry, so I figured everything was going to be okay.
I had burnt my face the day before and it had become swollen throughout the night.
It turns out that my schoolgirl French can get me through a Parisian Pâtisserie and out the other side with a vanilla slice but may not be able to save me from an empty jar of moisturiser and the free sample of product I quickly grabbed to make-do.
Whacking "Crème lavante relipidante anti-irritation anti-grattage" on your face at 6.30am in the morning, then topping it with your make-up and wearing it for 12 hours, is a very big mistake.
It may be presented in exactly the same size and colour tube as the "Baume triple-reparation anti-grattage, anti-rechute, apaisement immediate", but believe me when I tell you that one of those products is a lovely balm for your sensitive facial skin, whilst the other is a soap.
I could tell my face was burning during Brekky Hub in the morning, during For Faith support group at lunch, while I was writing a newsletter piece about our Chaplaincy Book Fair and a speech for our House Captains to promote Team Strengths Day, but I didn't have time to stop and do anything to save myself.
By the time I'd got Tiani to singing and back in the evening and finally washed my make-up off - "Mon Dieu!" - it was clear my poor skin was burnt.
Thinking I might lash out on a whole new jar of moisturiser.
My husband has asked me to throw the froggy stuff out.
