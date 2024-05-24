The Wimmera Mail-Times
Growing momentum for governments to fight social media's grip on children

By Michelle Grattan
May 24 2024 - 11:30pm
This week Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sympathised with calls for limits on children's access to social media. Picture by Marina Neil/ Shutterstock
While federal politics often seems "top down", some issues are pushed onto the national agenda from lower levels. We're seeing this with the increasing concern to protect kids from the harmful effects of social media.

