Noradjuha Quantong defeat Pimpinio, Demons overcome Saints | HDFNL R7

Noradjuha Quantong dispatched a gallant Pimpinio 53-29 in round seven of the Horsham District Football Netball League, but it was not without a challenge.
Playing under a warm winter sun at the Quantong Recreation Reserve, the plucky Tigers sometimes pushed the Bombers.
Playing without Shannon Couch, the home side held a slim 10-9 lead at the first break; both sides had 16 scoring chances, but strong defence at both ends limited goals.
Bombers' coach Fiona Rowe said her side had to dig deep to establish dominance in the game.
"We were floating around a bit in the first quarter," Rowe said after the game.
"We had to step up to the next level. I told them to be intentional and attack the open spaces."
Rowe's words rang true, with Noradjuha Quantong scoring 18 goals in the second quarter while limiting Pimpinio to just four.
Taylor Shelley stepped up for the Bombers, moving from goal attack to goal shooter, shooting 16 of her 45 goals in the second quarter.
"Taylor did a great job to move to goal shooter and play a more body-on-body role," Rowe said.
"She nailed some tough shots today."
Shelley moved to 13th on the 2024 goal-scoring tally board, while the win sees Noradjuha Quantong sit fourth on the ladder, equal points with Kalkee and Rupanyup.
Laharum sits eight points clear of the pack following a tough 47-45 win against Edenhope Apsley.
In a rematch of the 2023 grand final, the game was neck and neck for most of it; while the Saints held a one-goal advantage at the first break, the Demons clawed back to be even at halftime.
A 14-11 third quarter saw the ladder leaders edge ahead.
Despite a 10-9 final quarter, the three-goal margin was enough for Laharum to hold off the fast-finishing home side.
Caitlin Story finished with 38 for the Demons, bringing her season tally to 270; she was named best on the court with Ashlea Bylsma.
Lavinia Fox scored 30 goals for the Saints.
Kalkee defeated Taylors Lake 68-30 following a solid second half.
After a slow start, the Kees shot 21 goals in the second quarter to hold a 33-15 lead against the Lakers at halftime.
A 35-15 second half saw the visitors secure the premiership points and maintain their hold on second place.
Jarrah Martin scored 28 for the victors, while Jenna Bywaters added 23. Penny Fisher and Molly Lakin were named best on court.
Lakers' captain Tayla Eltze scored 19 goals and was named best on court alongside Chloe Kelm.
It was an important road win for Rupanyup, who defeated the winless Harrow Balmoral 56-33.
Zanaiya Bergen scored 30 goals for the Panthers, while Tori Dunstan added 22 for the Southern Roos.
The Swifts overcame Natimuk United to win 39-35.
The Rams led the game at halftime, 20-18, but they lost by four goals in the second half, 15-21.
Rebbekkah Seeary scored 30 goals for the Baggies and was named best on court with versatile defender Edwina Flakemore.
Emma Uebergang scored 26 for the home side, while Emily Hateley and Keeta Scown were named in the side's best.
