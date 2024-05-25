Noradjuha Quantong triumphs, Demons down Saints, Swifts too good for Rams

Noradjuha Quantong has overcome a gallant Pimpinio to win by 43 points in a fierce contest during round seven of the Horsham District Football Netball League.
In hot and sunny conditions at the Quantong Recreation Reserve, the Tigers looked at home, pouncing on every opportunity from the first bounce.
However, it could only muster three behinds in the first eight minutes of play.
The Bombers were the first to record a major, with a quick snap from Brayden Carra bringing the home crowd to life.
In a recurring theme throughout the first half, Pimpio would respond with a goal in quick success; a Connor O'Beirne goal under duress was met with a Nick Grooves major.
While Noradjuha Quantong held a five-point lead at the first break, Pimpinio came into the huddle cheering.
Damian Cameron told his side to increase the pressure and maintain a free-flowing play across the backline.
"Be clean with our ball movement," Cameron said.
"Take some ownership... let's go faster."
While the intensity was high, the number of goals was not; only four majors were kicked in the second quarter.
The Tigers, reminiscent of Pagan's paddock, had only one player in the forward fifty, resulting in less open space for the Bombers to run the ball and counterattack.
Carra kicked his second late in the half, and Noradjuha Quantong held an eight-point lead at the main break.
The second half was more free-flowing for both sides, with the Bombers booting four goals in the premiership quarter.
While the Tigers kicked three majors in the third, the pressure was building on the young side, who went into the last break trailing by 17 points.
Sensing victory, the Bombers maintained the pressure, booting four more majors while keeping the visitors goalless.
At the final sire, the Noradjuha Quantong defeated Pimpinio 14.12 (96) to 8.5 (53).
Judah Hobbs kicked four for the Bombers, while O'Beirne added three. Dylan Shelley, Jack Vague, James Gregg, and Hobbs were named in the best.
Matthew Rosier and Adam Westley kicked two goals each for the Tigers, who were named in the best with Jye Brown, Thomas Baker, Mackay Baker, and Braydon Witney.
Noradjuha Quantong stays fifth on the ladder, behind Rupanyup on percentage.
The Panthers had a long trip home after leading Harrow-Balmoral by 12 points at halftime.
Hosting a reunion at Harrow Reserve, the Southern Roos were on the ropes for the second week in a row.
A five-goal third quarter gave them the lead, which they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.
A goalless final quarter by Rupanyup saw them go down by 20 points, 13.19 (97) to 11.11 (77).
Nick Pekin and Cody Deutscher scored three goals and were named the best alongside Jai Thompson and Michael Close.
Christopher Schaper kicked three for the Panthers, while Bill Hansen, Mitchell Gleeson, Kane Timmins and Brayden Ison were among the best on the ground.
The Swifts had 10 different goal-kickers in its 110-point win against Natimuk United.
The Rams were held goalless in the first quarter, while the ladder leaders recorded eight majors.
Natimuk United pushed back with three goals but could only reduce the deficit to 41 points at halftime.
The Baggies replied with nine goals after the main break.
Five more goals in the final quarter saw the Swifts win 23.15 (153) to 6.7 (43).
Paul Summers kicked six goals to bring his tally to 48 for the season; he was named in the best with Ryan Folkes, Kobe Lowe and Liam Scott.
Laharum enjoyed its trip home from Edenhope, defeating the Saints by 16 points.
Josh Hutchinson kicked three goals in the 9.11 (65) to 7.7 (49) victory.
Deacan Campbell kicked five goals for Kalkee as the Kees defeated Taylors Lake 13.11 (89) to 9.14 (68).
