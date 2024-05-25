Rats hold off gallant Burras after a late surge | WFNL round six

A three-goal burst in the fourth quarter secured Ararat's 11.15 (81) - 9.9 (63) win over Minyip Murtoa in round six of the WFNL on Saturday, May 25.
The Burras held the slightest of leads at the first change before a four-goal to three second quarter saw the Rats lead by 10 at the long break.
It was a patient start to the second half.
The Rats elected to use the far side of Alexandra Oval as it looked to chain short kicks.
Ararat kicked the opening goal of the second half nine minutes in as Baydn Cosgriff was rewarded after a tackle inside the forward 50.
Xavier McLoughlin made it two goals for the quarter after the home side transitioned the football the length of the ground after an Ethan Summers spoil.
Ben McIntyre kicked Minyip Murtoa's first of the term after 25 minutes as the margin was reduced to 17 points, which was the margin at the last change.
Burras coach Gareth Hose wanted his side to control the football more in the last term.
"We're rushing our disposal a bit. We need to control our disposal so we hit that Burra jumper," Hose said.
"We're right in this. We said before the game that it's going to be a grind."
Ararat had chances over the back early in the last term, but they only resulted in minor scores.
The Burras kicked the first major after nine minutes; Oscar Gawith followed it up a minute later after a pinpoint pass from McIntyre.
The margin was back inside a goal.
However, it did not last long as Henry Shea steered the Rats back out to an 11-point lead.
Adam Haslett made it two quick goals.
Desperate defending in its forward 50 saw Shea kick a second major for the term as the lead was extended to 23 points.
Minyip Murtoa kicked a late goal, but Ararat held the margin and moved to the top of the ladder on percentage.
Jacob Bates, Tom Williamson, Cosgriff and Shea kicked two goals for the Rats.
Jake Robinson and Summers featured in the best.
Minyip Murtoa captain Jae McGrath kicked three goals.
Rhys Pidgeon and McIntyre finished atop the best.
Horsham has inflicted Stawell's opening loss of the season after a 9.19 (73) - 6.8 (44) win at City Oval.
The Warriors led at quarter and half-time before the Demons kicked seven goals to one in the second half.
"It means quite a lot... We've got a lot of sore boys, but now have a couple of weeks off," Horsham senior coach Jordyn Burke said post-match.
"But to see the effort and how they ran out four quarters, it was fantastic."
Hugo Papst booted three goals for the home side, while Logan Millar added two in his first senior match of the season.
"He has worked his backside off and has been kicking the door down," Burke said of Millar.
"You could just see the more comfortable he got [throughout the game], and he is a beautiful kick for goal."
Papst joined Jack Dalziel atop Horsham's best.
Cody Driscoll and James Sullivan kicked two goals for the Warriors.
Jakob Salmi and Aiden Graveson featured in the best.
Nhill has rebounded after a tight loss in round five with a 16.8 (104) - 11.6 (72) win over Warrack.
The Eagles flew out of the blocks with a six-goal first term to hold a 14-point lead at quarter-time and a 10-point advantage at the long break.
The Tigers responded with a six-goal third term as it took control of the contest.
A further four goals in the last term saw Nhill take a 32-point win.
Kyle Cheney kicked three goals and featured atop the best with Jake O'Donnell as the Eagles kicked its highest score of the season.
Tigers senior coach Jake McQueen booted five goals and was joined by Darcy Honeyman at the top of the best
Southern Mallee has recorded its second-straight 100-point victory with a 22.15 (147) - 6.7 (43) win over Dimboola in Rainbow.
The Thunder blasted 12 goals to three in the first half on the way to the big win.
Brad Lowe bagged six for the home side.
Liam Nelson and Heath Smith finished atop the best.
Jackson Calder added two goals for the Roos.
Ben Brett and assistant coach Ben Miller featured in the best.
