Marvel: Mannings shows no signs of slowing down ahead of May 27 race meet

Harness racing returns to Horsham on Monday, May 27.
A compact seven event card commences at 12:48pm with the What The Hill @ Woodlands Trotters Handicap and concluding with the Trivia @ West Side 18/6 Pace at 5.29pm.
Entry is free through West Side, Jen's Canteen will be in full swing with a great range of foods and beverages.
There will be full TAB service and Sky Channel and no matter the weather patrons can enjoy the comfort of the Trackview Lounge.
Our Readers can access full fields, form, gear changes and race analysis at www.harness.org.au.
If you can't get trackside all races will be streamed live and free on your device @ Trots Vision.
The second race on Monday, the $7000 Vale Tom Burdett Pace, was to be staged at the last Horsham fixture but heavy rain and a deteriorating track saw racing abandoned halfway through the afternoon.
The Horsham HRC stalwart put in more than 40 years as a volunteer track & barrier attendant.
Burdett passed away in March after a lengthy illness and his friendly smile and willingness to help are sorely missed by all who knew him.
Meanwhile, veteran Great Western trainer Peter Manning shows no signs of slowing down yet and the legendary horseman clocked up another winner at Maryborough on Thursday with handy 2yo filly Nipotina.
Drawn inside the second row, driver Kerryn Manning found the back of the odds-on-favourite I Am Hellbound (Chris Svanosio) shortly after the start and followed that combo for the majority of the 1609m journey.
Manning eased three wide round the home bend, ready to challenge at the top of the straight and after a ding-dong duel got the judge's nod by the barest of margins on the line.
Nipotina is raced by her breeders, Rob Melrola and Sam Godino and has won two of her three starts to date.
Birchip owner/trainer Gary Living harnessed up two runners at Swan Hill on Wednesday night and came home with a winning double to his credit.
Stylish Gem, with Kerryn Manning in the sulky, came from back in the field at the bell with a swooping burst over the final stages to snatch victory in the $8000 Tasco Premium Lubricants Mares Pace.
It was the 8yo mare's tenth career win from 74 starts and with 16 minor placings took her bank to $65,530.
Stablemate A Rocknroll Jet got the same result albeit in different fashion, with driver Jackie Barker electing to press forward early from gate five and work to the lead after they'd gone 450m.
Once in front Barker maintained a solid tempo and at the post A Rocknroll Jet was untroubled to score by 10m in a rate of 1:58.4 for the 2240m contest.
Living's 8yo gelding has to date posted 8 wins and 27 minors from 98 starts and on Wednesday' performance has power to add more.
Finally, St Arnaud horseman Ross Conway pulled off an incredible training feat at Swan Hill with his 8yo mare Cornelia victorious in the $7000 Battlers In The Bush Maiden Pace.
Cornelia hadn't started in a race since January 2020 - a gap of more than 1500 days - but with James Herbertson aboard, led from barrier to post over the 1750m sprint trip to score untouched, by 10m in a rate of 1:58.2.
