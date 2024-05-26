Burras continue to build momentum after win over Rats | WFNL round six

Minyip Murtoa has continued its winning ways after a 55-43 win over Ararat in round six of the WFNL on Saturday, May 25.
It was a physical start to the contest at Alexandra Oval.
Both sides looked to move the ball quickly as they looked to settle into a rhythm.
It was goal for goal in the early exchanges before the Burras gained the upper hand.
Minyip Murtoa opened up a 15-11 lead at the first change.
Rats coach Sally Noble wanted her side to settle after it conceded some late goals.
"Just settle down and take some deep breaths; we're right in this," Noble said.
The margin remained four goals early in the second quarter as Ararat applied pressure on defence.
Rats goal keeper Bella Westbrook and Burras goal shooter Kirby Knight were strong pulling down rebounds.
As the quarter wore on, Minyip Murtoa's advantage increased, and it led by 10 goals at half time.
Knight was pleased by her side's performance in the first half.
"Let's just steady a little bit. We've got a nice lead, let's build on it and shorten things up," Knight said.
Ararat made a change of its own as Jesse Bligh moved into the mid-court, and Sophie Cooper replaced her in the attacking ring.
The Rats fought hard across the court early in the second half, but the Burras held a double-digit lead.
Minyip Murtoa's lead was extended to 12 three-quarter time.
Burras defender Jo Griffiths broke up two passes early in the last quarter to set the tone for the remainder of the match.
The visitors recorded a 12-goal victory, its third straight win.
Laney McLoughlan added 24 goals for the Rats.
Mon Scott and Jesse Bligh finished in the best.
Claire Mackay finished with 28 goals for the Burras.
Defenders Jo Griffiths and Lauren Dodgshun featured in the best.
Dimboola has claimed a tight 55-51 win over Southern Mallee at Rainbow.
Scores were level at half time before the Roos edged its way ahead in the third term.
Its five-goal lead at the last change was reduced slightly, but the Roos held on and are a game clear in third on the ladder.
Steph Thomson shot 36 goals for the Thunder and was joined by goal keeper Abby White in the best.
Nicole Polycarpou added 39 goals for Dimboola.
Maddison Marra and Indy Ward were named in the best.
A dominant second half has seen Horsham to a 78-43 victory over Stawell.
After a tight first term, the Demons extended its lead to 11 goals before the home side put the foot down.
A 16-7 third term put Horsham in a dominant position before it added 24 goals in the final quarter.
Imogen Worthy and Georgia Batson were hard to split for the second straight week, with 38 and 37 goals, respectively.
Ebony Summers and Madi Taylor added 17 goals for the Warriors.
Nhill came from two goals down at quarter time to defeat Warrack 46-36 at Anzac Park.
After the Tigers trailed 11-13 at the first change, a 14-5 second term swung the momentum in its favour.
Sarah Marchment shot 17 goals for the Eagles.
Marchment joined Ava Koschitzke in the best.
Emma Beer added 21 goals for Nhill.
Jessica Wilkie and Courtney Hillier featured in the best.
