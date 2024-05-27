Police investigate fatal collision in Rosebery; motorcyclist dies at scene

Police are investigating following a fatal collision in Rosebery on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
A Victoria police spokesperson said a car and motorbike collided on Windy Ridge Road, near Rosebery East Road, about 4.20pm.
The male motorcyclist, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 40-year-old Epping man, stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with CCTV/dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
For the current provisional lives lost tally please see https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety-0
Ther VIctoria Police's community sentiment survey is still open, but will close on Friday, May 31.
Responses would help inform local initiatives Victoria Police deliver to keep the communities safer.
The survey can be completed more than once on the same phone and device.
Victoria Police encourages households, families, communities and other groups to participate in the survey together.
If you'd like to have your say, fill in the survey via https://bit.ly/3y7Barz.
