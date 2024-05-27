'What about Sal' filled cinemas across the Wimmera at the weekend

On the weekend, moviegoers filled cinemas in Horsham and Ararat for the heartwarming movie 'What About Sal.' Inspired by real-life experiences and produced by Australian acting legend John Jarratt, it delivered on its promise to tug at the heartstrings while shining a light on the challenges facing families daily.
'What About Sal' follows a young man's journey to find his father after he learns his mother is dying of lung cancer.
Gerard O'Dwyer plays the lead as Sal, showcasing his exceptional talent as an actor.
"I am an actor, not a Down Syndrome Actor," he said, describing his role in the movie.
The young man's determination to find his father before the looming threat of a shared house was a testament to his strength and resilience. His journey to maintain his independence was not easy, but he was willing to do whatever it took, even if it meant finding his absent father to support him.
"It's a heartwarming story and a tearjerker about families and the challenges they face when they have a Downs Syndrome child. Their single biggest concern is who will look after them after they, the parents, die," said Director John Jarratt.
"The public has received the movie well; I have not had one person say it's not their cup of tea, " he said.
"And everyone stays for the Q and A, too, which has provided an added opportunity to discuss the challenges facing families and disability."
The movie is also a reminder that actors with disabilities deserve equal opportunities in the entertainment industry.
Mr Jarratt played the role of Sal's alcoholic father in 'What About Sal' and drew on his own experiences telling the audience he now celebrates 33 years sober.
The Australian actor and director of 'What About Sal' is well known for his successful career and numerous roles. However, he is perhaps most remembered for his terrifying portrayal in Wolf Creek, with many sleeping with the lights on for some time.
"I'm glad he didn't wear the plaid shirt tonight," said one humorous audience member, referring to his compelling role in that project.
