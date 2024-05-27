Fatal Rosebery crash: car driver charged following motorcyclist death

Victoria Police have charged an Epping man following a fatal collision in Rosebery on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
A spokesperson alleged a car and motorbike collided on Windy Ridge Road, near Rosebery East Road, about 4.20pm.
"The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old Beulah man died at the scene," they said.
"The driver of the car, a 40-year-old Epping man, was arrested at the scene."
He was charged with dangerous driving causing death and bailed to the Horsham Magistrates Court on Monday, May 27.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with CCTV/dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
It has been a horror week on Victorian roads, with at least six people dying between May 20-27, including a bus driver and an 87-year-old in Kilmore.
To date, 115 lives have been lost on Victoria roads; 121 lives were lost at the same time in 2023.
For the current provisional lives lost tally please visit https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.